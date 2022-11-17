Read full article on original website
Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections held annual adoption celebration at Scott County Courthouse
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Four Oaks Family Connections raised awareness at Scott County Courthouse today for the need for and importance of foster and adoptive families across the nation. “Today is an amazing day, so national adoption month is in November, and so every year we celebrate with the court,”...
QC families celebrate National Adoption Day
Peter Gierut and his husband are one of eight families who will adopt children in Scott County for National Adoption Day, observed on Nov. 19. During the ceremony, paperwork for 13 children will be finalized to officially make them a part of their forever families. “Throughout the year, we have...
Hundreds gathering in downtown Moline for lighting ceremony to kick off holidays
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Moline for the annual holiday lighting ceremony to kick off the holidays Saturday night. It's the 25th annual, Lighting on the Commons, at the John Deere Pavilion in Downtown Moline. The event included live music, hot chocolate, cider, and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance, so kids can sit and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Donation steams up excitement in Silvis
“We’re going to rebuild some steam engines!” “Yes, you are!” Those happy words from Alex Beams, mechanic for Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and Ed Dickens, head of the Union Pacific Steam Program in Cheyenne, WY, sum up the excitement over UP’s donation of three famous locomotives to the Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) […]
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Developing QC holiday events that engage residents and benefit business
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Now that the 2022 Christmas holiday season is officially underway, INSI6HT is going to explore how leaders in Davenport, Rock Island, and Bettendorf develop plans and events that engage the general public and benefit business in each community. All of the downtowns of each city will be...
Driver led chase, rammed trooper’s cruiser, police allege
A 27-year-old East Moline man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Kinna's House of Love needs winter clothing donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love is asking Quad Citizens for help in donating winter coats for the less fortunate. The non-profit organization will hold a winter coat drive on Saturday Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m. at TMBC Lincoln Resource Center located at 318 E 7th St. 205, Davenport.
Festival of Trees' 'Helium Balloon Parade' celebrates 30th anniversary
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City Arts Festival held its 30th annual Festival of Trees Helium Balloon Parade in downtown Davenport on Nov. 19. It is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. More than a hundred people braced the cold, wind and snow to see the balloons...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Deadly fires have taken their toll in the state this week. Four house fires have killed eight people, six of them children. The first happened Monday in Walcott at a mobile home, killing a 2-year-old. The cause there has not been released. Then Wednesday, flames in...
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Suspect had heroin, meth, packaging, police allege
A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence. Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
