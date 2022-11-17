ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fnu.edu

FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
HIALEAH, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
travelexperta.com

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday

MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas. In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain. In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding. Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, mainly impacting Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys. 
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America

After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition

This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fifth Consecutive Session

November 16, 2022 — Holy Cross Health received its fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the most recent for fall 2022, a national distinction the recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error. “This national recognition is a reflection of the commitment we make...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy