How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas wipes out Atlantic in regional matchup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders advanced to the 3M regional final after their dominant 63-14 win Friday over the Atlantic Eagles. Undefeated Aquinas (11-0) allowed just two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. The Raiders have not allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in their...
fnu.edu
FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Wins Grand Champion For 2nd Straight Season
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment. {Courtesy Scott Rush}. For the fourth time in school history, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment was crowned State Champions Saturday at the Bands of America Orlando Regional Championship in Fort Lauderdale. This season, The Eagles took their first-ever trip to the Bands of America...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Fort Lauderdale, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The Palmetto Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
calleochonews.com
Ken Griffin and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez engage in an economic discussion about Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Ken Griffin engaged in a 35-minute-long discussion regarding economics you don’t want to miss. Citadel’s proud founder, Ken Griffin, has been all over the headlines since he announced his big plans for the Magic City. Ken Griffin' move from Chicago to Miami has become big news in the past few months.
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
travelexperta.com
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday
MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out. An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas. In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain. In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding. Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, mainly impacting Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
hypebeast.com
Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America
After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
calleochonews.com
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition
This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fifth Consecutive Session
November 16, 2022 — Holy Cross Health received its fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the most recent for fall 2022, a national distinction the recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error. “This national recognition is a reflection of the commitment we make...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
