(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.

