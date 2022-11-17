Read full article on original website
Indiana recognized for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting
Indiana's state auditor once again has received a prestigious international award for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently presented Indiana its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, in recognition of the state's 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6% in October
Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October. A news release said that Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result...
Steve Braun, former Indiana lawmaker and state agency leader, dies
Former state Rep. Steve Braun, R-Zionsville, who led the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sought to represent a portion of Northwest Indiana in Congress, has died. The cause of his death Friday was cancer, according to his obituary. He was 63. Braun preceded his brother — U.S. Sen. Mike...
Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance
(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor's monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts "what's next?" following completion of his governorship in January.
Funding, violence at juvenile facilities, and a leader's resignation
(The Center Square) – Louisiana's deputy secretary of youth services has resigned amid struggles with violence and other issues at facilities across the state that youth justice reform advocates have blamed on a lack of funding. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Friday resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth...
GEMA/HS joins effort to promote infrastructure security
ATLANTA — November is Infrastructure Security Month across the nation, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has committed to participate in this effort of focusing on the importance of our nation’s critical infrastructure. “Our agency shares in the responsibility of keeping our critical infrastructure and...
DeVore urges Illinois Republicans to develop early vote, ballot collection efforts
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says Illinois Republicans didn’t fail at messaging in this month’s election, they failed at the ground game. Republicans lost every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 election. They also lost seats in the Illinois House. Incumbent...
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
Ark. lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. House Bill 1006 would...
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. That represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
Pennsylvania charter school enrollment up 12%, public enrollment down 3%
(The Center Square) – Since the pandemic began, Pennsylvania's public charter schools enrollment has gone up by almost 12% as parents have chosen to take their children out of traditional public schools. According to a new report from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the change isn’t unique...
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Capitol Notebook: Reynolds names another key staff member
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has named Jacob Nicholson as her office staff’s new chief operating officer, the governor’s office announced Monday. Nicholson replaces Taryn Frideres, who was recently named Reynolds’ new chief of staff. The changes will take effect Dec. 1. Nicholson, a Slater...
Massachusetts charter school enrollment increases during pandemic
(The Center Square) – A slight uptick in charter school enrollment took place in Massachusetts, a new study shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment in Massachusetts charter schools is up 1.25%, according to the report; public schools enrollment declined 4.21%.
Lake Martin Area United Way reaches over half of their goal
Tis’ the season of giving and United Way has raised 61 percent of their goal. Lake Martin Area United Way held their campaign update luncheon on Nov. 18 in their conference room. Board members and representatives from different agencies gathered together to give updates on their campaigns. “I look...
Flu runs rampant in Louisiana as the holidays approach
NEW ORLEANS - After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
