Trinity AD to be replaced
TRINITY — Assistant Principal Shaun Stout has assumed athletic director duties for Tiger sports. Stout was in place as interim Nov. 7 after Patrick Goodman was reassigned Nov. 4. Goodman, who has a year left on his contract, is now head of the Disciplinary Alternative Education Placement Center. Trinity...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Regional Semifinal Round Playoffs
Center, Joaquin, and Timpson each advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. Joaquin and Timpson advanced but Center was eliminated. The Roughriders posted an 8-4 overall record they faced the Aubrey Chaparrals at Tyler but fell just short in a 4-overtime thriller by a 43-41 score.
Center Falls to Aubrey in Four Overtime Thriller 43-41
The Center Roughriders led much of Saturday’s Texas UIL Football Class 4A-II Area Elimination game with the Aubrey Chaparrals (11-2). The Roughriders ultimately fell just two points short of advancing to the regional round game. The Roughrider’s season ends with them posting an 8-4 record as Area Finalist.
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MPHS UIL continues season at Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic
MPHS UIL continues season at Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Members of the MPHS UIL Academic team COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Hallsville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
ACU falls to SFA in WAC title game to end historic season
A win against Stephen F. Austin would have secured the Western Athletic Conference for ACU, and ACU led 21-13 after three quarters, however the Wildcats fell 24-21. SFA scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take home the WAC trophy. Head coach Keith Patterson’s squad knew what was on the line against SFA as they lost earlier in the year to them, 41-38. Heading into Saturday, a win would have given ACU a chance at the FCS playoffs and a WAC title.
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school
TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
Here are some of the East Texas Teachers Nominated to Win $1,000
Thanksgiving week is here which means that we are just a few weeks away from area schools going on Christmas break. KICKS 105 and Whataburger will soon be making an appearance at an East Texas classroom to surprise an educator with a $1,000 classroom grant. Over the past five years, nearly a dozen area teachers have been the recipients of the Teacher of the Day giveaway. You can see previous winners later in this story.
“Rocker”
“Rocker” Subhead Persistence and a little trickery help archer close the deal with evasive East Texas buck News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image A heavy 12-pointer, Rocker was green scored at 161 gross by Pope and Young scorer...
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
The National Chains Tyler, Texas Folks Want Mixed with Their Favorite Local Businesses
We love our locally owned businesses in East Texas. It's the perfect way to support our hard working neighbors. We also like our variety in East Texas. That means that visiting a national chain is also okay to do. There are many national chains that East Texan's want to come to the area to shop or dine at.
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event
TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Buck found illegally dumped in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County are asking for assistance identifying the individual responsible for leaving a white-tail buck to waste as well as illegal dumping. This deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County during the evening of Nov. 11 or […]
