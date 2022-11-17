ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comic: How fútbol put me on a road to discovering myself

By Joshua Sandoval
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
(Joshua Sandoval)

Since I was 10 years old, fútbol has been a part of my life. I've met so many people because of the beautiful game, learned so much about myself through the beautiful game, and it has even played a part in creating opportunities in my career as a creative. I took this opportunity to pay homage to a game that is so much more than just that. Fútbol is life.

(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times)

Joshua Sandoval is a co-owner and creative director of Born in June Creative Studio in East Los Angeles. An award-winning artist, he has collaborated with global brands such as Adidas and Walt Disney as well as local philanthropic groups such as the Weingart Foundation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

