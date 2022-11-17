Comic: How fútbol put me on a road to discovering myself

(Joshua Sandoval )

Since I was 10 years old, fútbol has been a part of my life. I've met so many people because of the beautiful game, learned so much about myself through the beautiful game, and it has even played a part in creating opportunities in my career as a creative. I took this opportunity to pay homage to a game that is so much more than just that. Fútbol is life.

Joshua Sandoval is a co-owner and creative director of Born in June Creative Studio in East Los Angeles. An award-winning artist, he has collaborated with global brands such as Adidas and Walt Disney as well as local philanthropic groups such as the Weingart Foundation.

