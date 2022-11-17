Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Wraps Filming
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 filming has wrapped. Showrunner Michelle Paradise confirmed the news on social media on Sunday after some members of the cast and crew similarly revealed that their work on the season is complete. "Aaaand that's a wrap on #StarTrekDiscovery season 5!" Paradise tweeted. "Every season I'm in awe of what our team is able to accomplish, and I dare say this was our most ambitious yet. Huge thanks to @CenterWillHold @SonequaMG and our entire, truly amazing, cast and crew. #onedepartment #discofamily." There is no release date for the season as of yet, but its 10 episodes are expected to debut on Paramount+ in early 2023.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Says We'll See Another Side of Beth in Season 5
Dutton is going to go through some changes in the new season of Yellowstone. The beloved character is now getting into politics, thanks to John's election as Governor of Montana, but the future of Season 5 will be bringing other challenges to Beth's character. She'll have to "squirm out" of some difficult situations, according to star Kelly Reilly, giving audiences a chance to see Beth without her usual level of power or control.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Episode 3 Ends With a Shocking Cliffhanger for Beth Dutton
Beth Dutton always likes to be in control of any situation. It doesn't matter how much chaos is required, Beth will find a way to twist things to her advantage. Just a couple of episodes into Yellowstone's fifth season, Beth has been at the center of all the deals and politics, acting as the chief of staff for her father, the newly elected governor of Montana. Unfortunately for Beth, her positive momentum was halted at the end of Sunday night's episode, and she is facing some serious trouble moving forward.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
ComicBook
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death
Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Series Finale Postmortem: Director Greg Nicotero (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead ended its final season Sunday with "Rest in Peace," laying to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. But the end is a new beginning. In the 2010 pilot titled "Days Gone Bye," the story of The Walking Dead began with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) searching for his family in the walker apocalypse. In the final episode of The Walking Dead, the story ended how it started: with Rick Grimes trying to find his family. Though they are not bonded by blood, the Grimes family of survivors share the same legacy: "We're the ones who live."
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Director on Carol's Ending (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." The end of The Walking Dead is not the end for Carol Peletier. It is not the end for actress Melissa McBride. And it is not the end for "Caryl," the enduring relationship between best friends Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus). In September 2020, AMC announced that Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl & Carol spin-off focused on the two fan-favorite characters, continuing their stories after The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season. But Daryl and Carol were not destined to ride off into the sunset together — at least, not yet.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Former Star Chandler Riggs Had a Surprising Cameo in the Series Finale
11 seasons of zombies came to an end on Sunday night, as the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on AMC. The series finale had quite a few nods to former characters who departed over the years, many in the form of voiceovers or flashback montages. One former Walking Dead star, however, actually appeared on-screen in a background cameo role. Chandler Riggs, who starred in several seasons as Carl Grimes, made a short comeback for The Walking Dead's final episode.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Originally Objected To Their Storyline
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theatres, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. The Marvel sequel was not an easy one to make due to the tragic passing of the first film's star, Chadwick Boseman. The cast and crew of Wakanda Forever have expressed how making the new film was an extremely emotional experience. Not only was Boseman's character T'Challa killed off in the beginning of the film, but the movie also featured another shocking death. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the film, Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda was killed after a confrontation with Namor (Tenoch Huerta). During a recent interview with IndieWire, Bassett admitted she originally fought against her character's death.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Sets up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Si vis pacem, para bellum: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," saw enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) do just that. As the survivors fought to take back the Commonwealth from Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army and an invading walker horde, and with General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) leading the revolt, Maggie and Negan splintered from the group to assassinate the child-shooting politician. Using an army rifle, Maggie planned to pull the trigger on Governor Milton and avenge the gunned-down — but still alive — Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
ComicBook
Star Wars Will Return to Deleted Scene From Rise of Skywalker
Not everything that filmmakers hoped to have included in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actually made it into the final cut of the film, which included cutting the mysterious Eye of Webbish Bog creature, though the upcoming comic Star Wars: Revelations will see the figure's return. This isn't the first time that the Eye of Webbish Bog has appeared in a Star Wars comic series, or in other corners of the galaxy far, far away, but given its mysterious nature, fans are sure to be excited to see how it factors into the narrative, especially at this point in time for the storyline. Star Wars: Revelations #1 will hit shelves on November 23rd.
ComicBook
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Comments / 0