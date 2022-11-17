Read full article on original website
Related
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon
The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is reportedly going to be announced in an official capacity in the coming weeks. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the works and would arrive in 2023. And while we since haven't heard much of anything about the project, it sounds like this ongoing silence is going to end with a new event taking place in just a couple of short weeks.
Should Xbox Fans Be Worried About the New Fable?
Should Xbox fans be worried about the new Fable? The short answer is yes. At this point, there are a few red flags that suggest fans could be disappointed when the series finally returns after years of being dormant. The new game -- which is seemingly a reboot -- was announced on July 23, 2020 with a cinematic teaser trailer. Since then it's been crickets. In a vacuum, this isn't that noteworthy or worrying, but with context it is.
Dragon Ball Super Manga Reveals Release Date for New Chapters
Dragon Ball Super has spent the last few months in the middle of an extended hiatus while the manga prepares for the next arc, and now the wait will soon be over as the series has revealed the start date for its new chapters coming our way soon! The Granolah the Survivor arc wrapped up its events earlier this Summer, and it excited fans about where the future of the series could go next. But one thing that stayed in the back of minds was the previous announcement that the Granolah arc would end in 2022, and the next arc would start this year as well.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir
Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article. The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Old Feature to Return
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Teams Up With Shutterstock for Personalized Holiday Cards
While it's unlikely any of us could ever join the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel and Shutterstock have teamed up to offer us the next best thing, as a variety of free holiday cards have been made available that honor the upcoming release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With dozens of options available, fans can feel like they are part of the team, injecting personal messages and photos into the holiday-card templates to send out to friends and family in the coming weeks. Check out the various templates at the Shutterstock website. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25th.
Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart 2022 Preview: Primate and Detective (Exclusive)
It's time to get a jumpstart on your Magic: The Gathering collection with the upcoming Jumpstart 2022 set. Jumpstart 2022 is the follow-up to last year's inaugural Jumpstart set, which introduced a new way to play Magic: The Gathering by drafting two different themes and combining them into a new limited deck. Jumpstart 2022 includes a new Booster Fun card treatment, anime art cards, a new-to-Magic card in every pack, dozens of themes to combine, and several reprints. The new set is compatible with Set Jumpstart releases so that the half decks can be combined with set-specific Jumpstart Boosters from Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, and more.
God of War Ragnarok 2.03 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok got another update this week with a set of patch notes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game bringing it up to Version 2.03. This quick update follows Version 2.02 which released just a few days prior with its own set of patch notes. Given the timing of this one and the last, it makes sense that the patch notes for Version 2.03 are entirely composed of bugfixes for various issues that players were experiencing.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
PlayStation Leak May Have Just Revealed the Next Big PS5 Controller Feature
A new PlayStation patent may have just leaked and revealed the next big PS5 DualSense controller feature. The problem is patents are a bit of a wildcard. A company like Sony files patents all the time that never evolve or graduate into an actual product or technology or feature. However, in the past, products, features, plans, and more have all leaked early through patents. In other words, sometimes patents are glimpses into the future, but other times they are reminders that companies experiment and tinker with all types of things that never graduate from this experimental phase.
