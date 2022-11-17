ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

swimswam.com

2022 Tennessee Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) Full Day 2 Prelims Results (PDF) The second night of competition at the Tennessee Invitational will be jam-packed with action, with 10 individual swimming finals on the docket, plus a pair of relays and the women’s 1-meter diving competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Jillian Crooks Posts Lifetime Bests At TAC Titans Big Southern Classic

The meet was headlined by Olympian Jillian Crooks and Mongolian national record holder Erkhes Enkhtur, both of whom recently made the move to the East coast. Results on MeetMobile: “2022 TAC TITANS Big Southern Classic Meet”. One of the top clubs in the country, the TAC Titans hosted eleven...
GEORGIA STATE
swimswam.com

Kaii Winkler Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR FHSAA Record, Then Sets 100 FR NAG Mark

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Kaii Winkler had quite a day at the Florida 1A High School Championships on Friday. The homeschooled 16-year-old began the finals session by throwing down an impressive 18.98 freestyle anchor split in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Then about 10 minutes later, Winkler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:34.18, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s Florida high school record of 1:34.69 from nine years ago. He shaved over a second off his previous best 1:35.41 from March.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 41.8% Pick Dylan Carter As Biggest Surprise Performer of FINA World Cup

Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
MINNESOTA STATE
swimswam.com

Watch: Ian Grum Swims Fastest 200 Back in the Nation

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “UGA Fall Invitational 2022”. Georgia senior Ian Grum shattered the school record and easily cleared the NCAA ‘A’ cut when he touched the wall first in the men’s 200 back at the Georgia Fall Invite on Saturday. His time of 1:38.84 is the fastest 200 back time in the nation so far this season. The Georgia program record that Grum broke was set by Javier Acevedo at the 2018 SEC Championships.
ATHENS, GA
swimswam.com

Carson Foster Blasts 4:09.43 500 At “Fast Friday” Texas Practice

At a "Fast Friday" practice this afternoon, Carson Foster unofficially clocked a 4:09.43 500 free, which would make him the fastest in the country this year. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Texas junior Carson Foster appears to have dropped a 4:09.43 at a “Fast Friday” practice this afternoon in...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

2022 Ohio State Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) We are now entering the third and final day of the Ohio State Invite. This morning will be the prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, as well as the slower heats of the 1650. This evening will feature the fastest heat of the the 1650, as well as timed finals of the 400 freestyle relay.
COLUMBUS, OH
swimswam.com

Milak Wrangles Up 200 Free Victory On Night 3 Of Hungarian SC Championships

SCM (25m) The penultimate day of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvár with Kristof Milak making waves in another event. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m freestyle race, producing a time of 1:43.54 to beat the domestic field. Opening in 51.06 and closing in...
swimswam.com

2022 Ohio State Invite: Peplowski Wins Twice, Ramadan Clocks Top Time From B-Final

SCY (25 yards) Indiana kicked off tonight’s session exactly as they did last night. In a dominating win in the 200 medley relay, Anna Peplowski (24.61), Mac Looze (27.14), Elizabeth Broshears (22.96), and Kristina Paegle (21.27), combined for a time of 1:35.98. This marks the women’s third NCAA ‘A’ cut of the meet, earning them another automatic bid to the meet in March.
COLUMBUS, OH
swimswam.com

Leon Marchand’s 3:33.65 Makes Him Third-Fastest 400 IMer Ever

SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand took down his second pool record in as many nights at the Wolfpack Invite, this time with a new personal best in the 400 IM. The 20-year-old Frenchman roared to the wall in 3:33.65,...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies at 80

Former Stanford coach and USA Water Polo Hall of Famer Dante Dettamanti died in a bicycle crash on Oct. 25th at the age of 80. Archive photo via Stanford Athletics. Renowned Stanford men’s water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died in a bicycle accident on Cañada Road in San Mateo County on Oct. 25th. He was 80 years old.
STANFORD, CA
swimswam.com

NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez Returning To Cal For Second Semester

The reigning NCAA champion in the 400 IM, Gonzalez has confirmed that he will return to Cal in 2023 as the Bears aim to defend their national title. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After months of speculation, reigning NCAA champion and two-time Spanish Olympian Hugo Gonzalez will return to...
BERKELEY, CA
swimswam.com

Host Cal Earns Men’s Water Polo NCAA Championship Berth

The seven-team field was announced Sunday evening, and the defending NCAA champions were placed directly in the semifinals on Dec. 3. Current photo via @CalWaterPolo/Kathryn Hayne/klcfotos. Courtesy: Cal Athletics. The Cal men’s water polo team will host the 2022 NCAA Championship as the No. 1 seed and advance straight to...
swimswam.com

Queens Continues To Lead Heading Into Final Day of Fall Frenzy

SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams continue to lead the field at this year’s Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy following day two of competition. Through 24 events, the women sit in front with 1055.5 points while the men are ahead with 1759 points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

Maddy Gattrall Wins 4 More Races at Akron Invite Day 2 for 7 Total So Far

Maddy Gatrall and the Akron Zips continued to dominate their home invitational on Friday, sweeping all of the day's events on the women's side. Archive photo via Akron Athletics. 2022 MAGNUS CUP INVITATIONAL. November 17-19, 2022. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Full...
AKRON, OH
swimswam.com

Gabi Albiero Closes Out 2022 Purdue Invite with 47.49 100 Free

SCY (25 yards) Live Results (Link is down, but live results are currently available on MeetMobile) The 2022 Purdue Invite is in the books, seeing the Louisville Cardinals win the women’s team title in dominant fashion. The Boilermakers won the men’s title by 100 points over Louisville, repeating as mid-season invite champions for the first time in program history.
LOUISVILLE, KY

