Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Tennessee Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) Full Day 2 Prelims Results (PDF) The second night of competition at the Tennessee Invitational will be jam-packed with action, with 10 individual swimming finals on the docket, plus a pair of relays and the women’s 1-meter diving competition.
swimswam.com
Jillian Crooks Posts Lifetime Bests At TAC Titans Big Southern Classic
The meet was headlined by Olympian Jillian Crooks and Mongolian national record holder Erkhes Enkhtur, both of whom recently made the move to the East coast. Results on MeetMobile: “2022 TAC TITANS Big Southern Classic Meet”. One of the top clubs in the country, the TAC Titans hosted eleven...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Freshman Baylor Nelson Drops 3:38 400 IM At Art Adamson Invite
Nelson became the seventh-fastest under-20 swimmer ever in the NCAA after clocking 3:38.39 at the Art Adamson Invite on Thursday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a...
swimswam.com
Kaii Winkler Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR FHSAA Record, Then Sets 100 FR NAG Mark
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Kaii Winkler had quite a day at the Florida 1A High School Championships on Friday. The homeschooled 16-year-old began the finals session by throwing down an impressive 18.98 freestyle anchor split in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Then about 10 minutes later, Winkler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:34.18, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s Florida high school record of 1:34.69 from nine years ago. He shaved over a second off his previous best 1:35.41 from March.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 41.8% Pick Dylan Carter As Biggest Surprise Performer of FINA World Cup
Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Watch: Ian Grum Swims Fastest 200 Back in the Nation
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “UGA Fall Invitational 2022”. Georgia senior Ian Grum shattered the school record and easily cleared the NCAA ‘A’ cut when he touched the wall first in the men’s 200 back at the Georgia Fall Invite on Saturday. His time of 1:38.84 is the fastest 200 back time in the nation so far this season. The Georgia program record that Grum broke was set by Javier Acevedo at the 2018 SEC Championships.
swimswam.com
Zitelow Breaks Another IUPUI Record; D2 UIndy Continues to Lead at House of Champions
SCY (25 yards) A day after setting a new Horizon League Record in the women’s 500 free, IUPUI sophomore Emmaleigh Zietlow was back in the water for another record-setting swim, this time in the 200 free. Zietlow swam 1:48.01 in the 200 free, which smashed her own school record...
swimswam.com
Two Swimmers Chasing History Tonight In Knoxville After Fast Prelim Swims
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) There’s been plenty of a super fast times already this college season, and that was evident this morning in back to back races at the Tennessee Invite. It...
swimswam.com
Carson Foster Blasts 4:09.43 500 At “Fast Friday” Texas Practice
At a "Fast Friday" practice this afternoon, Carson Foster unofficially clocked a 4:09.43 500 free, which would make him the fastest in the country this year. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Texas junior Carson Foster appears to have dropped a 4:09.43 at a “Fast Friday” practice this afternoon in...
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Moves To #10 All-Time In the 200 Back With 1:48.50 In Greensboro
SCY (25 yards) Stanford freshman Claire Curzan swam her first personal best in the 200 yard back in three years tonight in Greensboro, and she made the most of the effort, moving into the top ten all-time in the event with a 1:48.50 to win by over three seconds. TOP...
swimswam.com
2022 Ohio State Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCY (25 yards) We are now entering the third and final day of the Ohio State Invite. This morning will be the prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, as well as the slower heats of the 1650. This evening will feature the fastest heat of the the 1650, as well as timed finals of the 400 freestyle relay.
swimswam.com
Milak Wrangles Up 200 Free Victory On Night 3 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The penultimate day of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvár with Kristof Milak making waves in another event. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m freestyle race, producing a time of 1:43.54 to beat the domestic field. Opening in 51.06 and closing in...
swimswam.com
2022 Ohio State Invite: Peplowski Wins Twice, Ramadan Clocks Top Time From B-Final
SCY (25 yards) Indiana kicked off tonight’s session exactly as they did last night. In a dominating win in the 200 medley relay, Anna Peplowski (24.61), Mac Looze (27.14), Elizabeth Broshears (22.96), and Kristina Paegle (21.27), combined for a time of 1:35.98. This marks the women’s third NCAA ‘A’ cut of the meet, earning them another automatic bid to the meet in March.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand’s 3:33.65 Makes Him Third-Fastest 400 IMer Ever
SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand took down his second pool record in as many nights at the Wolfpack Invite, this time with a new personal best in the 400 IM. The 20-year-old Frenchman roared to the wall in 3:33.65,...
swimswam.com
Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies at 80
Former Stanford coach and USA Water Polo Hall of Famer Dante Dettamanti died in a bicycle crash on Oct. 25th at the age of 80. Archive photo via Stanford Athletics. Renowned Stanford men’s water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died in a bicycle accident on Cañada Road in San Mateo County on Oct. 25th. He was 80 years old.
swimswam.com
NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez Returning To Cal For Second Semester
The reigning NCAA champion in the 400 IM, Gonzalez has confirmed that he will return to Cal in 2023 as the Bears aim to defend their national title. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After months of speculation, reigning NCAA champion and two-time Spanish Olympian Hugo Gonzalez will return to...
swimswam.com
Host Cal Earns Men’s Water Polo NCAA Championship Berth
The seven-team field was announced Sunday evening, and the defending NCAA champions were placed directly in the semifinals on Dec. 3. Current photo via @CalWaterPolo/Kathryn Hayne/klcfotos. Courtesy: Cal Athletics. The Cal men’s water polo team will host the 2022 NCAA Championship as the No. 1 seed and advance straight to...
swimswam.com
Queens Continues To Lead Heading Into Final Day of Fall Frenzy
SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams continue to lead the field at this year’s Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy following day two of competition. Through 24 events, the women sit in front with 1055.5 points while the men are ahead with 1759 points.
swimswam.com
Maddy Gattrall Wins 4 More Races at Akron Invite Day 2 for 7 Total So Far
Maddy Gatrall and the Akron Zips continued to dominate their home invitational on Friday, sweeping all of the day's events on the women's side. Archive photo via Akron Athletics. 2022 MAGNUS CUP INVITATIONAL. November 17-19, 2022. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Full...
swimswam.com
Gabi Albiero Closes Out 2022 Purdue Invite with 47.49 100 Free
SCY (25 yards) Live Results (Link is down, but live results are currently available on MeetMobile) The 2022 Purdue Invite is in the books, seeing the Louisville Cardinals win the women’s team title in dominant fashion. The Boilermakers won the men’s title by 100 points over Louisville, repeating as mid-season invite champions for the first time in program history.
Comments / 0