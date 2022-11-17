ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Gui Caribe Swims 41.44 100 Free, Becomes Second-Fastest Freshman Ever (RACE VIDEO)

SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) On Saturday, in the 100 free final at the 2022 Tennessee Invite, Tennessee freshman Gui Caribe swam a new personal best time of 41.44 in the 100 free to become the second-fastest freshman in the history of the event. The only swimmer who has been faster than Caribe as a freshman is his teammate Jordan Crooks, who swam a 41.16 in his freshman year last season. Crooks was also the only swimmer who beat Caribe on Saturday, as he finished first in the race with a time of 41.29.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

2022 Tennessee Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) The last session of the 2022 Tennessee Invite is here. We’re keeping our on eye on two big races tonight. The first is the men’s 100 free, where Volunteer sophomore Jordan Crooks came within 0.01s of his lifetime best this morning with a 41.17, and he could threaten the 41.0 mark tonight. The second is the women’s 200 free, where Kate Douglass led a strong UVA breaststroke contingent with a 2:03.57 this morning, one of the top ten performances in history.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy