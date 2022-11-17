Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Body-slammed: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce power bombed by Commanders DT, running game shut down
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce plunged into the line of scrimmage, a path that brought him directly into the grasp of massive Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Ridgeway didn’t make a routine tackle on Pierce, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round...
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Former TE officially retires from NFL as Raven
The Baltimore Ravens have had a lot of players go in and out of their organization, with many enjoying their time as members of the franchise. There have been some who have decided to retire as a member of the Ravens, and recently another player added his name to that list.
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
If Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs to be all in, all year
In early 2008, the Packers told quarterback Brett Favre that they needed to know ASAP whether he’d be returning for another season. Favre chose to retire. In early 2023, will the Packers send a similar message to Aaron Rodgers?. And it could be more than simply asking Rodgers if...
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
Commanders will activate Chase Young
Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
