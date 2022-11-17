ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

If Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs to be all in, all year

In early 2008, the Packers told quarterback Brett Favre that they needed to know ASAP whether he’d be returning for another season. Favre chose to retire. In early 2023, will the Packers send a similar message to Aaron Rodgers?. And it could be more than simply asking Rodgers if...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders

- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Commanders will activate Chase Young

Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy