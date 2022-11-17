ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Ready, set, slay! The 50th annual American Music Awards is about to commence at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. For the star-studded soiree, the biggest names in music stepped out in style, dazzling Us with breathtaking gowns, glorious suits and eye-catching makeup. In addition to the fierce fashion, Sunday's event […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Slays Surprise Performance With GloRilla At 2022 American Music Awards: Watch

Cardi B, 30, looked beyond amazing at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. The rapper attended the event to perform, and she looked like a winner when she got up on stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to sing “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. GloRilla started the performance of one of her biggest hits with a team of backup dancers, but midway through the song, she brought out Cardi B to sing her part of the song and the crowd went wild!
LOS ANGELES, CA
A.V. Club

The American Music Awards 2022: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

The American Music Awards aren’t the biggest night in music, or probably even the second-biggest night in music, but they are certainly a night in music. But even if the AMAs are just the Grammy Awards but with less prestige—the music industry’s Golden Globes to their Oscars, if you will, ignoring the baggage that comes with comparing something to the Golden Globes—that didn’t stop famous people from joining the party.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Inquisitr.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'Acting Up' In Sexy Mini Skirt

Miranda Lambert is sizzling as she shakes her hips for a bit of a boogie and shouts out both her husband and her Actin' Up track. The country singer posted to her Instagram this week and jointly with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin. She immediately made headlines for showing off her hourglass curves in a gorgeous and leggy look, as the couple attended the BMI Country Awards. Miranda put her killer legs on show in a colorful look, and fans on her social media can't get enough.
NASHVILLE, TN
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
E! News

E! News

