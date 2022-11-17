Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
