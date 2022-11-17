MICHIGAN (WLUC) - On Nov. 6, 2018, the production, sale and use of cannabis became legal in Michigan. Four years later, however, people are still finding ways to purchase it illegally. Cannabis Regulatory Agency Acting Executive Director Brian Hanna said his agency is working with the Michigan State Police to bring the marijuana black market to a halt. He also said it may have some connection to legal retailers.

