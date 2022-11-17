Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
WLUC
DNR reminds hunters about chronic wasting disease testing in harvested deer
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR wants to remind hunters to get their harvested deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Testing has continued in Upper Michigan after a positive test was found in Dickinson County in 2018. We are four days into firearm deer season and the...
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
WLUC
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
WLUC
Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search
DELTA AND IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is seeking input from community members to identify the characteristics and qualifications needed for Bay’s next president. The public is encouraged to attend community listening sessions facilitated by the presidential search consultant, at the Main Campus...
‘Data-rich, resource-poor.’ Why Michigan schools can be a ‘soft target’ for ransomware attacks
JACKSON, MI - When the South Redford School District became the target of a cyber attack earlier this fall after a staff member clicked on a malware link, Superintendent Jason Bobrovetski credited the swift work of cyber forensic experts and the district’s technology service providers for preventing the attack from “turning into something greater.”
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
WLUC
Marquette County Quilters’ Association holds Autumn Comforts Quilt Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Quilters Association held the bi-annual Autumn Comforts Quilt Show this weekend. The show featured more than 280 quilts. Other quilted items such as purses, rugs, mats, and dolls were also featured. Quilt Show Co-Chair, Patty Beyer, describes the featured art as “inspiring.”. “Actually,...
One killed in house fire in Northwest Michigan
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – One person died in an early morning house fire Sunday, Nov. 20, and investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. It could be several days, however, before the victim’s identity can be confirmed, according to Michigan State Police.
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
WLUC
Ishpeming church raises money for Cancer Care of Marquette County
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ladies at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming held a fundraiser for Cancer Care of Marquette County on Friday. A ladies’ shopping night brought in vendors who sell holiday gifts and donate raffle prizes. The benefit gives raffle proceeds and dinner donations to...
WLUC
Law Enforcement, CRA explain dangers of black market marijuana
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - On Nov. 6, 2018, the production, sale and use of cannabis became legal in Michigan. Four years later, however, people are still finding ways to purchase it illegally. Cannabis Regulatory Agency Acting Executive Director Brian Hanna said his agency is working with the Michigan State Police to bring the marijuana black market to a halt. He also said it may have some connection to legal retailers.
WLUC
The Crystal Falls Business Association hosts second Buckfest event
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm deer season 2022 is underway and the Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) hosted its second Buckfest event on Saturday. The event took place in Crystal Falls behind Crystal Theater. During the event, there were more than five deer brought in. This was a contest where whoever brought in the heaviest deer got the most points.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
boreal.org
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state. The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters
NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
