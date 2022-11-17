SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO