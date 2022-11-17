Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Author discusses mental health in new book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author Thomas Fellows’ latest book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Suffering,” was inspired by his own battle with depression and mental health struggles. 100% of the proceeds from this book will be going to the National Alliance...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sam Hofer challenges himself academically at Bridgewater-Emery High School by taking 15 college credits and being a mentor at the school. “It’s been instilled in me through my parents, working as hard as you can. If you have a good work ethic that will take you really far in life,” said Sam.
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini to perform in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kenny Chesney and special guest Kelsea Ballerini are set to perform in Sioux Falls as part of their “I Go Back Tour.”. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. online through Ticketmaster as well as the KELOLAND Box Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now to join Pride of the Dakotas in NYC next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will be in New York next week, and Dakota News Now will be with them. The South Dakota State University marching band will be performing Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band leaves...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
Comments / 0