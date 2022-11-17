Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment. The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and...
WANE-TV
Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season. You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It’s a warm feeling...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families. Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission to serve as Fort Wayne’s public warming shelter this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission will open its doors as a warming shelter for anyone in need this winter. The city of Fort Wayne said Friday that the shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will be the primary provider for the winter weather contingency plan. The...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
WANE-TV
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
wfft.com
Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: See creations in annual Festival of Gingerbread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever. The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Explore the market inside Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union Street Market is opening its doors Tuesday, complete with 13 merchants selling local goods at the new Electric Works campus. WANE 15 got a sneak peek at the new facility Monday during a preview held for local media. Take a look at what...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author brings children’s book to life at Botanical Conservatory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Botanical Conservatory held on Saturday afternoon a book signing with Talitha Shipman, an Indiana-based author and illustrator. The author has created a number of picture books, and Shipman’s latest edition, “Happy Smallidays”, focuses on finding joy in the simple things in life. In a partnership with the conservatory, families can go through an interactive exhibit on theme with the holiday season and Shipman’s book.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County foster families become forever families on National Adoption Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, over 40 kids in Allen County had their adoptions finalized. A day many foster children wait for. National Adoption Day has been recognized in Allen County since 2007. Superior Court judge Lori Morgan has presided over adoption cases for a long time, but still never tires of the excitement the day brings.
WANE-TV
Support student-run businesses in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Students get the chance to use their entrepreneurial skills Saturday at the first Youth Business Fair in Auburn. It’s an opportunity for students to run their own businesses for a day, organizers said, and get hands-on experience they can continue to apply in the real world.
WANE-TV
Get ready to shop small with Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne is getting ready for a busy week. Night of Lights is on Wednesday, but local businesses get ready for Days of Holly Shopping after that. Learn more about how you can participate in the interview above. The Days of Holly Shopping...
WANE-TV
18th annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that Christmas is near, the 18th annual “Christmas on Broadway” event returned to Fort Wayne Friday. A 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree was lit up with over 40,000 lights as part of the festivities. The tree is located right outside...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne winter weather plan is in effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The community's winter weather plan is in effect for the Fort Wayne community. The Rescue Mission at 404 East Washington Boulevard will be the main provider for the plan and is open. The Mission will have a warming shelter every day from 7 a.m. to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
huntington.edu
Steve Ness Honored with Distinguished Service Award
The Huntington University Foundation is pleased to announce that Steve Ness, owner of Ness Bros. Realtors & Auctioneers, will receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award on December 14 at the December Foundation Breakfast. Ness, a Huntington County native who has successfully run a real estate and auction business for more...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
Comments / 0