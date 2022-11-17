Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
