Louisiana State

Daily Mail

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Senator Chuck Schumer's solution to replenish America's work force

A call to bring legality to 11 million souls who broke into our country has come from senior senator Chuck Schumer. I have grossly undersold my acumen when I hear such pearls of wisdom coming from a seasoned leader. In a "nutshell" Schumer thinks this is the best course for...
The Hill

Twitter’s head of France resigns amid Musk’s shakeup

Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, announced his resignation from the social media platform in a tweet saying it was “over.”. “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to all for these 7 amazing and intense years,” Viel tweeted on Sunday.
iheart.com

White House Asks Supreme Court To Unblock Student Loan Forgiveness Program

The Biden administration filed an appeal with the Supreme Court asking it to reinstate the student loan forgiveness program that was blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday (November 14). U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the Supreme Court to allow the government to begin forgiving...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

FBI, Air Force Raid Homes Of Man Who Operates Area 51 Website

A Nevada man who operates a website focused on Area 51 claims his homes was raided by the FBI and United States Air Force recently. Joerg Arnu told the Associated Press that federal investigators raided his homes in Las Vegas and the town of Rachel on November 3 during what he claimed was an attempt to muzzle him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Elon Musk: Trump Twitter Decision Hasn't Been Made

Former President Trump's Twitter account remains deactivated. In a tweet, Elon Musk said Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & the Babylon Bee have all had their accounts reinstated. This comes as employees of Twitter are resigning in large numbers after Musk issued an ultimatum that they need to commit to a...
iheart.com

Ye Seemingly Confirms 2024 Presidential Run, Reveals Campaign Plans

Ye is apparently making moves to embark on another run for president. According to a video uploaded by X17 on Saturday, November 19, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is preparing a second presidential run. At the beginning of the video, the Donda rapper is seen walking with political operative Milo Yiannopoulos, who's apparently running his new campaign. The alt-right commentator appeared to be surprised by the "announcement" but accepted the position either way. Later in the video, Ye previews a new clothing collection that has "YE 24" prominently displayed. When the videographer asked if he's actually running, Ye replies "yes."

