Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
CBS News verifies Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop two years after dismissing it
CBS News became the latest corporate media organization to confirm the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s scandal-plagued laptop, a far cry from the network’s previous reporting.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
iheart.com
Senator Chuck Schumer's solution to replenish America's work force
A call to bring legality to 11 million souls who broke into our country has come from senior senator Chuck Schumer. I have grossly undersold my acumen when I hear such pearls of wisdom coming from a seasoned leader. In a "nutshell" Schumer thinks this is the best course for...
Twitter’s head of France resigns amid Musk’s shakeup
Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, announced his resignation from the social media platform in a tweet saying it was “over.”. “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to all for these 7 amazing and intense years,” Viel tweeted on Sunday.
iheart.com
White House Asks Supreme Court To Unblock Student Loan Forgiveness Program
The Biden administration filed an appeal with the Supreme Court asking it to reinstate the student loan forgiveness program that was blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday (November 14). U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the Supreme Court to allow the government to begin forgiving...
iheart.com
FBI, Air Force Raid Homes Of Man Who Operates Area 51 Website
A Nevada man who operates a website focused on Area 51 claims his homes was raided by the FBI and United States Air Force recently. Joerg Arnu told the Associated Press that federal investigators raided his homes in Las Vegas and the town of Rachel on November 3 during what he claimed was an attempt to muzzle him.
iheart.com
Elon Musk: Trump Twitter Decision Hasn't Been Made
Former President Trump's Twitter account remains deactivated. In a tweet, Elon Musk said Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & the Babylon Bee have all had their accounts reinstated. This comes as employees of Twitter are resigning in large numbers after Musk issued an ultimatum that they need to commit to a...
iheart.com
Ye Seemingly Confirms 2024 Presidential Run, Reveals Campaign Plans
Ye is apparently making moves to embark on another run for president. According to a video uploaded by X17 on Saturday, November 19, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is preparing a second presidential run. At the beginning of the video, the Donda rapper is seen walking with political operative Milo Yiannopoulos, who's apparently running his new campaign. The alt-right commentator appeared to be surprised by the "announcement" but accepted the position either way. Later in the video, Ye previews a new clothing collection that has "YE 24" prominently displayed. When the videographer asked if he's actually running, Ye replies "yes."
Comments / 1