Ye is apparently making moves to embark on another run for president. According to a video uploaded by X17 on Saturday, November 19, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is preparing a second presidential run. At the beginning of the video, the Donda rapper is seen walking with political operative Milo Yiannopoulos, who's apparently running his new campaign. The alt-right commentator appeared to be surprised by the "announcement" but accepted the position either way. Later in the video, Ye previews a new clothing collection that has "YE 24" prominently displayed. When the videographer asked if he's actually running, Ye replies "yes."

4 HOURS AGO