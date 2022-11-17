ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Judge agrees owner of Chill Can should pay up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas judge agreed with a magistrate’s ruling that the owner of the Chill-Can plant has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million. The judgment entry by Judge Maureen Sweeney was filed Monday in the Court of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WECT

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
PARMA, OH
WYTV.com

Organization, community clean up Warren streets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community clean-up happened Saturday in Warren. It was organized by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. A few volunteers along with Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White cleaned up trash along the streets in Warren. Volunteers also helped clean up the new Healthy Hearts and...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It started with a parade welcoming Santa, which began at DeBartolo Commons and ended at his house in center court. There, children visited Santa for the first time this holiday season. Kids can...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Sebring club holds model railroad open house

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The Sebring Model Railroad Club honors national Model Railroad Month Club every year with its two-weekend open house event. It’s stationed at an old railroad depot in Sebring on Pennsylvania Avenue. But it all started 70 years ago in a Salem man’s garage.
SEBRING, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Victim identified in Saturday’s Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The victim from the Saturday night shooting in Warren has been identified. Brice Hilton, 37, of Farrell, was shot multiple times and killed on Colonial Street SE and South Feederle Drive SE just after 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Hilton and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Students plant trees at school to combat climate change

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The second rabies clinic of they year happened Sunday in Mahoning County. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Rabies shots are meant to protect animals from catching...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

