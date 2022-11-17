Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
27 First News
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
WYTV.com
Judge agrees owner of Chill Can should pay up
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas judge agreed with a magistrate’s ruling that the owner of the Chill-Can plant has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million. The judgment entry by Judge Maureen Sweeney was filed Monday in the Court of...
WECT
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
WYTV.com
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a Cleveland firefighter was killed while assisting at a rollover crash along Interstate 90. “It’s one of my biggest fears I have for all my people,” said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost. Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during...
WYTV.com
Organization, community clean up Warren streets
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community clean-up happened Saturday in Warren. It was organized by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. A few volunteers along with Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White cleaned up trash along the streets in Warren. Volunteers also helped clean up the new Healthy Hearts and...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
WYTV.com
Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It started with a parade welcoming Santa, which began at DeBartolo Commons and ended at his house in center court. There, children visited Santa for the first time this holiday season. Kids can...
Dog rescued in Warren house fire
The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Sebring club holds model railroad open house
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The Sebring Model Railroad Club honors national Model Railroad Month Club every year with its two-weekend open house event. It’s stationed at an old railroad depot in Sebring on Pennsylvania Avenue. But it all started 70 years ago in a Salem man’s garage.
WYTV.com
Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — “He was our Kevin from heaven. We always said he was Kevin from heaven.”. Kevin Sobnosky’s mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created. On Oct. 30, 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was visiting...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.
Woman killed after walking into traffic in Warren: report
A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Warren on Thursday.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WYTV.com
Victim identified in Saturday’s Warren shooting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The victim from the Saturday night shooting in Warren has been identified. Brice Hilton, 37, of Farrell, was shot multiple times and killed on Colonial Street SE and South Feederle Drive SE just after 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Hilton and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WYTV.com
Students plant trees at school to combat climate change
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The second rabies clinic of they year happened Sunday in Mahoning County. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Rabies shots are meant to protect animals from catching...
WYTV.com
A unique roastery inside a local mall: A look inside Steel Valley Brew Works
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Diedrich 70 Kilo Coffee Roaster, made in Ponderay, Idaho, is one of the largest coffee roasters in Ohio. You’ll find it at Steel Valley Brew Works in Boardman’s Southern Park Mall. As the sun was setting Friday evening over Steel Valley Brew...
