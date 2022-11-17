Read full article on original website
1 dead in fire at apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road, Orlando Fire Department says
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after an overnight fire at a residence on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that a woman died, but did not specify if she died in the fire or at the hospital.
Missing Brevard County newborn found safe, FDLE says
PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert for a Palm Bay newborn was canceled after the baby was found safe on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The alert was issued on Saturday, Nov. 19 after he went missing from his home on Tuesday.
Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on I-4 in Polk and Hillsborough counties, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year old Lakeland man faces multiple charges after he attempted to start a house fire in Lakeland and then led deputies on a chase that made its way onto Interstate 4, closing parts of the highway on Sunday, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Orange County places new special event zone restrictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
Lake Mary police identify pedestrian killed in crash
LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary Police Department announced on Sunday that they have identified then man that was killed in a traffic crash on Saturday morning. Police said that around 1:35 a.m., they responded to the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard in reference to a traffic crash.
Nonprofit takes care of dinner this Thanksgiving for 1K families at Pine Hills food bank event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of Thanksgiving, one local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to families in need. Sunday morning, International Association of Academic Methods (IAAM) hosted a Thanksgiving distribution through its food bank, assisting about 1,000 families. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by...
2 teens arrested in connection with recent shootings in DeLand, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 18-year-olds were booked Friday in Volusia County as investigators look into a recent surge of shootings in DeLand, according to the teens’ charging affidavits. With work by the sheriff’s office and the DeLand Police Department still underway regarding two shootings reported since Oct....
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County shut down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west...
‘Suspect(s) are still at large’ after man fatally shot in Titusville, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One or more suspects remain at large following a fatal shooting in Titusville early Sunday, according to a news release. Around 2 a.m., Titusville officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Coronada Boulevard located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the back yard of a residence there, the release states.
Eustis man, 65, dies after crash with pickup that entered his lane in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Eustis man died Saturday following a crash not far from Magnolia Park at Lake Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road near Sheaf Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay...
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
‘A wonderful day:’ 2,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed at Exploria Stadium
ORLANOD, Fla. – Eugine Blackshear was one of the many who got up early on Monday morning to make the long line at Exploria Stadium all to get a Thanksgiving meal for his family. “Unfortunately, the prices went up so high that everybody is not able this year to...
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Orange County court records released Friday reveal details about the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl, including the fact the accused killer was the baby’s father and knew about the pregnancy. Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17, is accused in the fatal shooting of...
SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
Brevard tourism agency tells potential visitors ‘coast is clear’ after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Office of Tourism has kicked off a special marketing campaign to assure potential visitors that Brevard County has avoided the brunt of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole — and the county is fully open for tourism, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Hit the field with ‘The Real Money Coach’ Tony Jackson and learn how to retire financially free
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re struggling to improve at some form of sport, you’d consider finding a coach, wouldn’t you?. So then, why should it be any different with other things you may have trouble understanding or using to your best advantage, such as your money?
