ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Missing Brevard County newborn found safe, FDLE says

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert for a Palm Bay newborn was canceled after the baby was found safe on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The alert was issued on Saturday, Nov. 19 after he went missing from his home on Tuesday.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orange County places new special event zone restrictions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Lake Mary police identify pedestrian killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary Police Department announced on Sunday that they have identified then man that was killed in a traffic crash on Saturday morning. Police said that around 1:35 a.m., they responded to the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard in reference to a traffic crash.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

2 teens arrested in connection with recent shootings in DeLand, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 18-year-olds were booked Friday in Volusia County as investigators look into a recent surge of shootings in DeLand, according to the teens’ charging affidavits. With work by the sheriff’s office and the DeLand Police Department still underway regarding two shootings reported since Oct....
DELAND, FL
click orlando

🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy