ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos return home to host Arizona State in their first Power 5 game of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available for the game at golobos.com/tickets, with those in 8th grade and under free. For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats and radio available.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO