Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New Mexico
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry has been postponed. The University of New Mexico made the announcement following a shooting on campus early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials said during that incident, two men were wounded by gunshots. A 19-year-old UNM student was pronounced dead on the scene by the […]
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
Lobos Fall in Five to Broncos to Wrap Up Home Schedule
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos forced a fifth set against Boise State on Saturday afternoon at the Johnson Center, but the Broncos took the set and the match 25-15, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 12-15. Uxue Guereca led with 18 kills and tallied her 16th double-double of the season with 10 digs, Kaitlynn Biassou added 12 kills with a career-high eight assisted blocks and Alena Moldan accounted for a match-high 24 digs in the match, moving into fourth all-time in career digs in the match with 1,512.
McGruder and LaTora Duff Record Double-Doubles as Lobos Fall in Overtime to Arizona State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the second time this week, the Lobo women’s basketball team faced overtime, this time against Pac-12 opponent Arizona State on Sunday with UNM coming up short in the 83-77 final. Shaiquel McGruder led the Lobos with 24 points, 20 of which came in the third...
Rio Grande Rivalry Returns to The Pit Saturday Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to The Pit on Saturday night for the first of two editions this season of the Rio Grande Rivalry as it hosts New Mexico State. Game time is 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network.
Lobos Remain in 6th After Day 2 of Invitational
Houston, Texas – The University of New Mexico still sits in 6th place out of six teams after the second day of the Phil Hansel Invitational swim meet in Houston, Texas. Friday’s events saw the Lobos set several more season-best times and improve their team score to 371.5 through 20 events.
New Mexico State in search of win over rival New Mexico on Saturday at The Pit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After a week off, New Mexico State will enter Saturday’s contest looking for win number one over I-25 rival New Mexico during head coach Greg Heiar’s tenure as they visit the Lobos on Saturday evening. Saturday’s meeting with UNM is also an opportunity for the Aggies to get back in the […]
Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14
Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New...
UNM Hosts Arizona State Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos return home to host Arizona State in their first Power 5 game of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available for the game at golobos.com/tickets, with those in 8th grade and under free. For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats and radio available.
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
Lobo women are 2022 NCAA runners-up
STILLWATER, Okla. – A pack of five turquoise-clad All-Americans crossed the finish line within 11.1 seconds of one another on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course, propelling New Mexico’s women’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The tightest...
UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Game Postponed
In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on...
First mother and son duo officiate New Mexico high school volleyball championship games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s history in the making in New Mexico High School Athletics. The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) believe they had their first mother-and-son duo working on the same officiating crew at high school volleyball championships last week. “You’re always giving back to your community....
Friday Night Football – Week 14
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
Albuquerque, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death
A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men's basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student was fatally shot on campus on Saturday and one student from New Mexico State University was injured Saturday, authorities said. The shooting happened hours before a men’s basketball game between the rival schools was to be played at the University...
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
