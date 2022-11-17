ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry has been postponed. The University of New Mexico made the announcement following a shooting on campus early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials said during that incident, two men were wounded by gunshots. A 19-year-old UNM student was pronounced dead on the scene by the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall in Five to Broncos to Wrap Up Home Schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos forced a fifth set against Boise State on Saturday afternoon at the Johnson Center, but the Broncos took the set and the match 25-15, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 12-15. Uxue Guereca led with 18 kills and tallied her 16th double-double of the season with 10 digs, Kaitlynn Biassou added 12 kills with a career-high eight assisted blocks and Alena Moldan accounted for a match-high 24 digs in the match, moving into fourth all-time in career digs in the match with 1,512.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Rio Grande Rivalry Returns to The Pit Saturday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to The Pit on Saturday night for the first of two editions this season of the Rio Grande Rivalry as it hosts New Mexico State. Game time is 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Remain in 6th After Day 2 of Invitational

Houston, Texas – The University of New Mexico still sits in 6th place out of six teams after the second day of the Phil Hansel Invitational swim meet in Houston, Texas. Friday’s events saw the Lobos set several more season-best times and improve their team score to 371.5 through 20 events.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14

Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Hosts Arizona State Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos return home to host Arizona State in their first Power 5 game of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available for the game at golobos.com/tickets, with those in 8th grade and under free. For those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats and radio available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobo women are 2022 NCAA runners-up

STILLWATER, Okla. – A pack of five turquoise-clad All-Americans crossed the finish line within 11.1 seconds of one another on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course, propelling New Mexico’s women’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The tightest...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Game Postponed

In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Albuquerque, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Volcano Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Exponent

New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death

A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

