Read full article on original website
Related
mhstrail.org
Fayette County students bombarded with mass emails
Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.
Newnan Times-Herald
Letting go
I warned y’all in a recent column that I am feeling the pressure of the holidays. I fear I’m approaching Holiday Hysteria on my way to completely “losing it” in the midst of all the busy-busy. And it’s not even December. I didn’t show up...
allongeorgia.com
Thomas’s Walk
In the hospital room, he lay looking like his regular 19-year-old self, all but the tubes and machines, and the bandage around his head. His head is his only injury, but it is severe. So severe his Mom, my best friend Leah, had been told her son would not survive, his brain was dead.
reporternewspapers.net
Unique adult day center resembling a 1950s town opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square, an innovative new adult day center, is now open in Sandy Springs. The center is the first of its kind in Georgia to offer experiential memory and cognitive care. Located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Square provides...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coats for Kids: Service organization equips local youths for winter
As summer gives way to fall and fall to winter, the temperature inevitably drops. Days which once were stifling hot become brutally cold, and for most of the population, the time comes to pull out the winter wardrobe. But not all of the population has winter gear. Not all of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
Colorado club shooting impact extends to Atlanta's LGBTQ community
ATLANTA — As authorities continue to look into the motive behind a deadly attack at a Colorado nightclub, the impact of the shooting at Club Q is stretching to Atlanta. The city has a prominent LGBTQ community, and many folks in Midtown felt shock, heartbreak and even anger when they heard about the shooting.
eastcobbnews.com
At East Cobb service, ‘our faith has to stand for something’
Clergy from various faith communities in the East Cobb area delivered reflections of “Finding Common Ground” during Temple Kol Emeth’s 18th Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service Thursday. In the first in-person service since 2019, an audience that nearly filled the vast synagogue was told that hearing such messages and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sisters orphaned as teens, lose memories of parents in apartment fire
DULUTH, Ga. - In what feels like a constant cycle, Cassie and Jane Kim are left to once again deal with loss after their apartment of a month-and-a-half caught fire on November 11. "Once you start to settle down and things are kind of normal and maybe your luck is...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta anticipates Shenandoah annex to open early 2023
Coweta County anticipates that a new government annex in the Shenandoah area will open in the first quarter of 2023. That new annex is being constructed on the old site of the former AMC Cinemas, which was for a number of years Coweta County’s only movie theater. Coweta County purchased the facility in December 2021 and started construction not long after.
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
macaronikid.com
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local cookie artist competes on Food Network
Newnan cookie artist, Meredyth Rotlisberger, has been keeping a secret. In March, she was one of the contestants on an episode of the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Her episode will air on Sunday. That’s a long time to keep a secret, Rotlisberger said. She was at CookieCon...
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider extension for Beverage Vault
The Newnan City Council will hear a request from one of its three package liquor store license holders to extend its deadline to open up shop. Beverage Vault would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center. Beverage Vault is requesting a six-month extension.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to hear two rezoning cases Tuesday
Two rezoning cases of note will be heard before the Newnan City Council at their meeting Tuesday. The first would rezone around 3.3 acres of land at 420 Jefferson Street from Suburban Residential Single-Family Dwelling District Medium Density (RS-15) to General Commercial District (CGN) to allow for the container building to be placed on the property. The land is currently undeveloped.
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
Comments / 0