Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
The Green Bay Packers Are Dreadful!
Scott and Mike discuss the waning success of QB Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
Sporting News
Ron Rivera has one-word answer for why Taylor Heinicke is still Commanders' starting QB over Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera officially ended the Commanders' quarterback controversy before it could begin in earnest. Rivera announced his decision when he was asked whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz would be the team's starter going forward after the team's 23-10 victory over the Texans in Week 11. "We're going to go...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The rivalry between the Chiefs and Chargers has delivered some thrilling matchups in recent years. In Week 2 of this season, Kansas City came back from a 10-point deficit to win 27-24 in the latest edition. If you missed the earlier "Thursday Night Football" game between the two teams, you're...
Sporting News
Sean Payton coaching rumors: Why former Saints coach makes sense in LA as Brandon Staley's seat gets hotter
In Los Angeles, is it the hot seat or the electric chair?. The 5-4 Chargers haven't quite lived up to their preseason hype so far in 2022. Whether that's injuries, inconsistencies or general ineffectiveness, someone has to take the blame. Of course, that blame customarily falls on the head coach,...
Sporting News
What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster? Chiefs WR out for 'Sunday Night Football' after controversial hit
The Chiefs will be without its top wide receiver in a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the AFC West rival Chargers. Kansas City ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the "Sunday Night Football" clash with a concussion. Smith-Schuster leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 46 catches for 615 yards, and has caught a pair of touchdowns on the year. Tight end Travis Kelce (63 catches, 740 yards, eight touchdowns) leads the receiving triple crown in Kansas City this year.
Sporting News
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
Sporting News
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
Bret Bielema takes aim at referees during Illinois-Michigan game
Bret Bielema appeared to have a huge problem with the referees in Saturday’s near-upset of Michigan, and he made it clear at various points of the game. Bielema took persistent issue with the refereeing during the game, a 19-17 Michigan win. The first clear indication of Bielema’s anger came at halftime, when he referenced having to beat “110,000 and a few others” during an interview with ESPN’s Molly McGrath.
Sporting News
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might have gotten a steal
Kadarius is setting the . . . you get the idea. It was a year ago that Kadarius Toney was flashing open-field ability and potentially cementing himself as a game-breaking talent for the Giants, even in limited action. Unfortunately, those flashes turned out to be just that — flashes.
Is The Packers Season Over With?
Adam Caplan joins Scott to discuss the Green Bay Packers.
Sporting News
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 13 top 25 games
Rivalry Week features four matchups between ranked opponents – including a pair of classic rivalries that will impact the College Football Playoff picture. No. 3 Michigan meets No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup of 11-0 teams at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. It's a noon kickoff per tradition, and the Buckeyes are favored to avenge last season's 42-27 loss to the Wolverines.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-17 loss to Titans
The Green Bay Packers fell behind by scores of 7-0, 14-6 and 20-9 and eventually lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-7 after 11 games, putting the team’s playoff hopes on life support. Here are the stars,...
Sporting News
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Sporting News
Behind the Counter: 2022 World Cup, NFL Week 11, and Grey Cup betting results
With Sports Interaction once again cashing in on a double-digit hold last week, did the betting public win back any of their losses this past weekend?. Each Monday, we'll discuss the weekend that was with Phill Gray, head of trading for Sports Interaction, breaking down the most notable results and whether they went in favor of the house or the bettors.
Sporting News
Josh Allen sends love to Bills Mafia after win over Browns: 'Pay those fans some f—ing respect'
The Bills were able to snap their two-game losing streak with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Week 11, and they are taking nothing about the victory for granted. That's especially true regarding how they got to the Week 11 matchup, which was moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm in the Buffalo area.
Sporting News
It sure sounds like Zach Wilson is losing the Jets' locker room
The Jets lost to the Patriots on Sunday, but Zach Wilson may be losing the locker room. Wilson's performance on Sunday left a lot to be desired for a No. 2 overall pick: The second-year quarterback threw for 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing against a stout Patriots defense, but many, many plays were left on the field in the 10-3 loss to New England.
