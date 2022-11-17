ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sporting News

What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster? Chiefs WR out for 'Sunday Night Football' after controversial hit

The Chiefs will be without its top wide receiver in a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the AFC West rival Chargers. Kansas City ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the "Sunday Night Football" clash with a concussion. Smith-Schuster leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 46 catches for 615 yards, and has caught a pair of touchdowns on the year. Tight end Travis Kelce (63 catches, 740 yards, eight touchdowns) leads the receiving triple crown in Kansas City this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Bret Bielema takes aim at referees during Illinois-Michigan game

Bret Bielema appeared to have a huge problem with the referees in Saturday’s near-upset of Michigan, and he made it clear at various points of the game. Bielema took persistent issue with the refereeing during the game, a 19-17 Michigan win. The first clear indication of Bielema’s anger came at halftime, when he referenced having to beat “110,000 and a few others” during an interview with ESPN’s Molly McGrath.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 13 top 25 games

Rivalry Week features four matchups between ranked opponents – including a pair of classic rivalries that will impact the College Football Playoff picture. No. 3 Michigan meets No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup of 11-0 teams at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. It's a noon kickoff per tradition, and the Buckeyes are favored to avenge last season's 42-27 loss to the Wolverines.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.
Sporting News

Behind the Counter: 2022 World Cup, NFL Week 11, and Grey Cup betting results

With Sports Interaction once again cashing in on a double-digit hold last week, did the betting public win back any of their losses this past weekend?. Each Monday, we'll discuss the weekend that was with Phill Gray, head of trading for Sports Interaction, breaking down the most notable results and whether they went in favor of the house or the bettors.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

It sure sounds like Zach Wilson is losing the Jets' locker room

The Jets lost to the Patriots on Sunday, but Zach Wilson may be losing the locker room. Wilson's performance on Sunday left a lot to be desired for a No. 2 overall pick: The second-year quarterback threw for 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing against a stout Patriots defense, but many, many plays were left on the field in the 10-3 loss to New England.

