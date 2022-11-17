Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker
Bengals Make Three Roster Moves
Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
Yardbarker
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch vs. 49ers
The time is closely approaching for the Arizona Cardinals to once again fight with their backs against the wall. Two weeks ago, the Cardinals entered a three-game stretch against their NFC West opponents needing to go 2-1 to keep their postseason hopes alive. After losing against the Seahawks, a big...
76ers Facing Tough Stretch Due To Multiple Injuries
With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and others dealing with injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves facing a very tough stretch early on this season.
Yardbarker
Bears must be cautious with QB Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears may just have a keeper in quarterback Justin Fields. However, the team can't let Fields take the kind of punishment he took against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fields took four sacks on Sunday against the Falcons' underwhelming defensive front. He wound up being carted off after...
Yardbarker
Vikings pull off ridiculous feat with lopsided loss to Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings should consider themselves extremely fortunate to be where they are in the standings right now. The Vikings were turned into roadkill on Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. They suffered a humiliating 40-3 loss at home, failing to score a single point after a 25-yard field goal by Greg Joseph halfway through the first quarter. Minnesota gave up 307 yards through the air and another 151 on the ground. Meanwhile, their offense was held to less than 200 total yards by the Dallas defense, which got to Kirk Cousins for seven sacks and a forced fumble.
Yardbarker
CBS dumps Vikings game from national audience in 3rd quarter
If you were outside of Minnesota and watching the Vikings-Cowboys game on CBS you already know this because it happened to you. If you don't know what that means, let's explain... CBS was carrying the Vikings-Cowboys across pretty much the entire country as the marquee game of the afternoon slate...
Yardbarker
Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga
Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
Yardbarker
Vikings' 8-2 record is historic for the wrong reason
The Minnesota Vikings' 8-2 record is unlike anything we have ever seen in the NFL because of one stunning number. What is that number representing? That is the Vikings' point differential through the first 10 games. Eight wins. Only two losses. And they have still been outscored by their opponents...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields undegoing medical evaluation after Bears loss
There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams Poach Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick
Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.
Comments / 0