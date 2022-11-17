Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Heather Reese steps up in a new role
In summer 2020, Heather Reese, an attorney who’d spent the previous decade working in compliance and strategic initiatives for Wisconsin Public Media, got a new job title: associate director. It was a time of bustling significance for the organization, which includes Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. In 2018,...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
Channel 3000
Jean Rae Brindley
OREGON – Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.
Channel 3000
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
Channel 3000
Lari Suzanne Hoffman
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
Goodman Center provides thousands with Thanksgiving meals
MADISON, Wis. – For decades, the Goodman Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Madison, and with record high demand, they came through again in 2022. They opened 4,000 slots for full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who signed up. They did that, and then some. “We registered over 4,900 families to come and get a...
Westside Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
Channel 3000
Frances B. Warren
Frances B. Warren started her next journey in the wee hours of Friday, November 18th at the age of 95 with family by her side. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Lawrence J. and M. Elsie (Helker) Zeier. They moved to a farm outside of Dane/Lodi after the twin siblings were born.
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Channel 3000
New nonprofit helps Wisconsinites secure abortion care in Rockford, Illinois
On June 14, 10 days before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and all but eliminated abortion access in Wisconsin, Dr. Dennis Christensen bought a $350,000 building in Rockford, Illinois. The writing had been on the wall long before the May 2 leak that telegraphed the court’s decision, and a consortium of local providers, activists and philanthropists — including Christensen, a mostly retired Milwaukee- and Madison-area gynecologist now in his 80s — had been quietly preparing for months.
Channel 3000
Dianne Kay Bullis
MIDDLETON / MONONA – Dianne Kay Bullis, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at Attic Angels Place on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Her family was continually with her during her journey with Lewy body dementia, providing love and comfort to her and each other, just as she had provided immeasurable love to them over her lifetime.
RSV cases continue to put strain on hospital systems across the state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to strain hospitals across the state. Emergency departments are busy as cases rise.
Channel 3000
Byron Lee Lewis
MADISON – Byron Lee Lewis, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Arlington, Va., the son of Charles and Mildred (Lee) Lewis. Byron married Denise Lewis on June 11, 1985, in Madison. He worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as the first CAT scan technologist and was with them for just shy of 30 years.
Channel 3000
Debora Jean Wheeler
Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
nbc15.com
Madison area health systems report high volume of emergency department visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency departments across the Madison area are seeing increased visits and longer than usual wait times, numbers which only seem to continue to grow through the fall. “The volume of patients seeking care in our emergency departments and our urgent cares is really high, like a...
Channel 3000
Anthony John Mackesey
Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
nbc15.com
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. will be closed for the day after it caught fire Sunday morning, the restaurant announced on Facebook. The Madison Police Department said someone had noticed a vehicle and a dumpster on fire in the back parking lot when they called 911. The fire also spread to the building, according to Madison Fire Department.
County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
Channel 3000
Madonna “Donna” Emkow
COLUMBUS—Madonna Marie “Donna” Emkow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Darlington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Posey) Schultheis. Her family moved to Columbus when Donna was a senior in high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1950.
