FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Wins in Dominating Fashion earning Series Sweep
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team hosted Harvard University in Game Two, Saturday afternoon at Amsoil. UMD’s Maggie Flaherty netted the Bulldogs first two goals, followed by Mary-Kate O’Brien and Danielle Burgen’s first career goals. Gabbie Hughes, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Anneke Linser and Katie Davis each posted a goal.
Coaches Corner: Sue Northey
ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Cruises Past Harvard
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team began their series with Harvard University a Amsoil Arena, Friday night. Anneke Linser posted two goals on the night. Katie Davis and Clara Van Wieren each added one of their own. Ashton Bell became one of only three UMD defenseman to join the 100-point club in program history after an assist, in the Bulldogs 4-0 shutout victory.
UMD Rocketry’s Team Working To Reach New Heights With Static Motor Test
DULUTH, Minn — With more than 100 students participating in the club, the Bulldog Rocketry Team is bigger and better than ever, and has a bright future on the horizon. UMD takes part in a national college rocket competition every June in New Mexico, but in order to place 11th overall out of 150 like UMD did last year, preparation has to start many months before.
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
Live Look: Opening Night At ‘Bentleyville Tour Of Lights’
DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville Tour of Lights turned on for the first time this season Saturday at 5 p.m. Check out this live camera over Bayfront Park courtesy of DuluthHarborCam.com! FOX 21’s will have highlights from opening night tonight on FOX 21 Local News at 9.
Bluebird Foundation To Host ‘Christmas By The Lake’ Concert Dec. 1
DULUTH, Minn. — Tracy Lundeen, founder of the Bluebird Foundation, stopped by the morning show Monday to talk about the annual Christmas by the Lake Scholarship, Christmas by the Lake Concert and this year’s Christmas by the Lake music album. Click the video above for more, and check out the Bluebird Foundation’s website.
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails
DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot
DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday. In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance. “A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning...
Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
Coffee Conversation: Musician Gina Lee Performs New Song, Covers
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Gina Lee stopped by the morning show Monday to play one of her newest songs and a couple of covers. Check them out below! You may have seen Lee featured on the morning show in the past because FOX 21’s Dan Hanger enjoys her tunes!
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Scouts Sell Christmas Wreaths To Spread Cheer, Raise Money For Troop 9
DULUTH, Minn — The holidays are here and if you’re looking for some festive decor, Duluth’s Troop 9 has you covered. The scouts were out this weekend at Mount Royal Market offering a variety of wreaths to shoppers and those walking by. Proceeds will go directly to...
Merryweather Inn Hosts Christmas Tea Parties
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas cheer is in the air at the historic Merryweather Inn with afternoon tea parties for all to enjoy. Plenty of hot tea will of course be on hand but also apple cider, freshly baked cakes, warm scones, and sandwiches. The mansion on East First Street...
