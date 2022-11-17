ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Sporting News

When is Belgium vs. Canada at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds

Canada and Belgium get their World Cup journeys under way as Group F play takes flight. Belgium's "golden generation" is on its last legs, as the Red Devils boast experience and age within their World Cup squad. They finished third at the 2018 tournament, topping England in the final showcase match, but the expectations on Kevin de Bruyne and company will be to reach the final.
Sporting News

Spain vs. Costa Rica prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group E

Spain begin their quest to exorcise eight years of World Cup demons as they take on Costa Rica in Group E play. The 2022 World Cup offers an opportunity for Spain to put years of frustration to bed. As defending champions, La Roja suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit at the 2014 finals before being knocked out in the Round of 16 four years ago after a penalty shootout against hosts Russia. It will be up to Luis Enrique to keep Spain from a third consecutive sub-standard result.

