If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Denmark vs Tunisia World Cup projected lineups, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has called on his side to "dream big" when they start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Group D, but the North Africans will be out to dash those hopes early. Denmark — ranked 10th in the world — will be fancied to start with...
When is Belgium vs. Canada at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds
Canada and Belgium get their World Cup journeys under way as Group F play takes flight. Belgium's "golden generation" is on its last legs, as the Red Devils boast experience and age within their World Cup squad. They finished third at the 2018 tournament, topping England in the final showcase match, but the expectations on Kevin de Bruyne and company will be to reach the final.
How to watch Mexico vs Poland in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Arguably the most tightly contested match-up of Group C will see Mexico take on Poland in the early hours of November 23 (AEDT). With Argentina heavy favourites to top the group, Poland and Mexico know a victory here is vital to ensure they have the best chance of progression. Will...
Spain vs. Costa Rica prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group E
Spain begin their quest to exorcise eight years of World Cup demons as they take on Costa Rica in Group E play. The 2022 World Cup offers an opportunity for Spain to put years of frustration to bed. As defending champions, La Roja suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit at the 2014 finals before being knocked out in the Round of 16 four years ago after a penalty shootout against hosts Russia. It will be up to Luis Enrique to keep Spain from a third consecutive sub-standard result.
