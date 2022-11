The New York Giants' season is still well and good after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but there was definitely some truth uncovered in how that game played out. The Giants are 7-3, but they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders — which is fine. Two things can be true about where the Giants are right now: This season has been a massive success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and this team is not as good as their record suggests.

