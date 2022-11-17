ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

When is USA vs. England World Cup 2022 soccer match? Date, time, live stream and TV channel for USMNT fans

The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. As the Three Lions clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter's side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.
Sporting News

Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Sporting News

'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup

Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Sporting News

England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six

Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.

