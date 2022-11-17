The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. As the Three Lions clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter's side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.

1 HOUR AGO