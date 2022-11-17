Read full article on original website
Sporting News
When is USA vs. England World Cup 2022 soccer match? Date, time, live stream and TV channel for USMNT fans
The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. As the Three Lions clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter's side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.
Sporting News
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Sporting News
USA vs Wales final score, result: Bale cancels out Weah goal as World Cup Group B match ends level
The United States and Wales were billed in one of the most important matches of the first round of group-stage play, but there is still plenty to play for as a 1-1 draw saw the points shared. Tim Weah's first-half opener gave the United States a deserved lead at the...
Sporting News
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Sporting News
How to watch Mexico vs Poland in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Arguably the most tightly contested match-up of Group C will see Mexico take on Poland in the early hours of November 23 (AEDT). With Argentina heavy favourites to top the group, Poland and Mexico know a victory here is vital to ensure they have the best chance of progression. Will...
Sporting News
USA vs Wales World Cup highlights: USMNT's Tim Weah scores, but Gareth Bale responds in opening draw
A youthful United States men's national team learned some lessons as it opened the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The positives included a roaring start against Wales highlighted by a signature moment from one of the USMNTs young stars, but they were tempered by a late defensive mistake that allowed the Welsh to salvage a 1-1 draw in the teams' Group B opener.
Sporting News
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
Sporting News
England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six
Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Sporting News
Offside rule in soccer, explained: The simple definition and how referees still manage to get it wrong
Soccer, otherwise known as football, is a pretty simple sport. Eleven players on each team who, aside from the goalkeeper, can't touch the ball with their hands and must put the ball in the back of the net more times than the other team. There is, however, one rule that...
