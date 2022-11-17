ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Woodland sees uptick in gas thefts from U-Hauls, overnight parked vehicles

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZKwO_0jExbBvP00

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland has recently seen an uptick in gas thefts from U-hauls and other vehicles that are parked outside overnight, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

Firefighters said that people are drilling holes through fuel tanks instead of siphoning which causes more expensive damages.

Firefighters said that those who think their vehicle tank has been drilled should call the police for a report for insurance claims.

Those who think there is a safety risk from the gas underneath their car after the tank has been drilled should call the fire department.

