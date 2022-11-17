ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Pics From Houston Premiere of New Film ‘The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation’

By Box Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Radio One / General

On Wednesday, November 16th,  Wreckshop Films, 7 Kings Entertainment, and 8 Queens Media & Films hosted a VIP screening of “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation” at Match Theater in Houston, Texas.

The VIP advanced screening was sold out. It consisted of the lead actor, Propain , the visionary of The Dirty 3rd and owner of Wreckshop Films, Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon , The Dirty 3rd Producer Noah Rankin of 7 Kings Entertainment, the film’s writer and producer KK Rankin of 8 Queens Media & Film, and various cast members. Additional VIP guests included: Dominique Perry of Insecure, J. Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records, Lil Troy, Erica Banks, DJ XO, DBoy of No Sleep MG, Kelsey Nicole of KN TV, Lil Keke and Lil Flip of the Screwed Up Click, Isaac “Chill” Yowman, the sister of the late DJ Screw Michelle Wheeler, Rappers, Yung Al, Fat Pimp , and Young Lyric, Professional Boxer, Shakur Stevenson and more.

The evening started with a red-carpet experience where the cast and crew celebrated the release. After the red carpet, guests were escorted into the theater where the event host, Chadd Black greeted them and provided a background of how the film started over 20 years ago, and how we are now at the threequel (3rd film). Throughout the film, there were laughs and memorable moments.

The film is scheduled to be released in early December on all streaming platforms. Take a look at photos from the event below.

1. Wreckshop Records CEO and Dirty 3rd Visionary Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon

2. The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Writer and Producer KK Rankin of 8 Queens Media & Film

3. Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon pictured with Family

4. Rapper & Lead Actor of The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Propain

5. Legendary Houston DJ Michael 5000 Watts

6. Recording Artist Erica Banks

7. Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon pictured with Sister of the Late DJ Screw, Michelle Wheeler

8. Legendary Screwed Up Click Member Lil Keke

9. The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Leading Actor Dakarai Henderson

