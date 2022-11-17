ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Single digit wind chills

By Jesse Walker
Much of the area remains in a moderate drought. High of 37 and low of 27 today. Trace amounts of snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a SW wind. Temps are cold. Water vapor satellite shows the air flow from the NW. Satellite has more clouds moving in and radar has some snow showers on it. Snow showers tonight and lots of clouds less clouds on Friday. Next system by next Thursday. Jet stream shows that storm. Temps stay cold for now but warm some nextr week. Tonight, snow showers and 23. Tomorrow. colder at 31. Cold for the weekend but warmer next week and some rain possible late next week.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

