TQ The Queen Talks Creating Generational Wealth With Benaisha Poole Watson

TQ the Queen talks creating generational wealth with CEO/Founder of Prime One Home Loans and The Bailey Watson Real Estate Group Benaisha Pool Watson.

Listen to this interview to get some of the tools you can use to create wealth for generations to come by changing your mindset.

One key this we have to relearn is that we should make our money work for us, not focus on working to make money.

Real estate is where it’s at and trust me we are getting our minds in order so that we can change our outcome.