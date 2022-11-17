Kim Reynolds elected to lead Republican governors group

Good morning, and happy Friday!

Days after easily winning a second full term, Gov. Kim Reynolds has a new, prominent national role.

Reynolds was elected Wednesday night to chair the Republican Governors Association, which helps elect — you guessed it — Republican governors.

She'll serve in the role in 2023, when Republicans will be seeking to flip governor's offices in Louisiana and Kentucky and hold the governor's office in Mississippi.

And Reynolds will be working with a familiar face at the RGA. Earlier this week, her outgoing chief of staff, Sara Craig Gongol, was named the group's executive director for a four-year term beginning in January.

If you thought the TV ads were over …

A new super PAC created to encourage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president is beginning an ad campaign in Iowa, airing digital and television ads.

The group’s founder, California political strategist John Thomas, told the Tampa Bay Times he had previously been a Trump supporter but shifted his allegiance after a disappointing midterm result.

“While our nation struggled, Florida thrived,” the ad says.

Watch it here and let us know what you think.

This is Stephen, getting ready for a weekend that is hopefully devoid of any political ads. Questions? Comments? Reach out to me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com.

And have a good weekend!