Kim Reynolds elected to lead Republican governors group

By Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Good morning, and happy Friday!

Days after easily winning a second full term, Gov. Kim Reynolds has a new, prominent national role.

Reynolds was elected Wednesday night to chair the Republican Governors Association, which helps elect — you guessed it — Republican governors.

She'll serve in the role in 2023, when Republicans will be seeking to flip governor's offices in Louisiana and Kentucky and hold the governor's office in Mississippi.

And Reynolds will be working with a familiar face at the RGA. Earlier this week, her outgoing chief of staff, Sara Craig Gongol, was named the group's executive director for a four-year term beginning in January.

If you thought the TV ads were over …

A new super PAC created to encourage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president is beginning an ad campaign in Iowa, airing digital and television ads.

The group’s founder, California political strategist John Thomas, told the Tampa Bay Times he had previously been a Trump supporter but shifted his allegiance after a disappointing midterm result.

“While our nation struggled, Florida thrived,” the ad says.

Watch it here and let us know what you think.

This is Stephen, getting ready for a weekend that is hopefully devoid of any political ads. Questions? Comments? Reach out to me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com.

And have a good weekend!

Opinion: Rural America is facing a maternal health care crisis

Dr. Ashley McCurry, an Iowa native, is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician. Mothers in rural America are facing a life-or-death maternal health care crisis that must not go unnoticed. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has taken an important step in their defense by proposing the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, legislation aimed at restoring health care access in rural communities where the maternal mortality rates continue to rise.
Opinion: At HSADSM, we want to help Des Moines students get a great start

Roger Brooks and Sunnie Richer are organizers for the proposed Horizon Science Academy Des Moines. During the past half year, we have been actively engaged in helping launch a STEM-based charter school in the Des Moines area. Education is not a new area of interest for us. While Roger was still running an insurance company in Des Moines, he was engaged with Central Academy, the Downtown School, and another charter school. Sunnie had a career in the technology field and has been working with youth to foster literacy in the River Bend area during the past 10 years.
Opinion: It’s time for Chuck Grassley to support the Afghan Adjustment Act

Jason Lief lives in Sioux Center and works for the National Immigration Forum as a Bibles, Badges, and Business Immigration Mobilizer. In the more than 14 months since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many communities and organizations in the U.S. — including in Iowa — have welcomed our Afghan allies as they make a new life in a new country. I am disappointed that Sen. Chuck Grassley is not doing his part to continue that welcome. Grassley has refused to support the Senate version of the Afghan Adjustment Act. After strict vetting, this bill would give our resettled allies a certain future here. Our country made promises to our Afghan allies that we must keep.
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could see higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries during the winter holiday season if railroads and all of their unions can’t agree on new contracts by an early-December deadline that had already been pushed back. The likelihood of...
