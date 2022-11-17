ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I Misread That & Thought We Had Recovered” Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks With RCU!

By Sam Sirmons
 3 days ago

The 60th Mayor of Atlanta has made her way to Washington D.C. as a part of the Biden Administration , but of course keeps her roots strong in Atlanta. Zone 1 is where former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms proudly hails from and of course, Ryan Cameron , is one of her favorite people in the city so whenever there is something that needs to be shared with the city, she has no problem with making an appearance on Ryan Cameron Uncensored .

In this interview they discuss:

  • The White House visit last month where Keisha Lance Bottoms toured the West Wing with the show
  • Reminder to those to get the COVID-19 booster shot
  • Monkeypox vaccine for those that have taken the shot, but have not followed up with 2nd dose of the vaccine
  • Keisha Lance Bottoms’ personal account with her second bout with COVID-19
  • The 28-3 tweet during the election cycle that went viral

You can watch the full interview below:

J Frankum
3d ago

she will blend into Washington DC real good didn't do much for Atlanta as mayor

gene
3d ago

She is corrupt and should be investigated for funneling Americans money to herself, family, friends, and businesses!

tim carlsness
3d ago

Who in the right mind will listen to this woman she brought down Atlanta with violence and corruption.

