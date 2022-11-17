ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WVNS

More revealed to be involved in Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced on November 17, 2022, two more people have been revealed as part of the Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring. Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man shot in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities indicate that a man was shot in the Lower Sandlick Road area of Raleigh County on Thursday. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a residence in the Lower Sandlick Road area to investigate reports of a shooting having taken place.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police respond to shooting in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Raleigh County shooting incident leads to arrest, victim hospitalized

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting incident in Raleigh County that left a victim hospitalized has resulted in an arrest. Jordan Morgan is being charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, according to a social media post from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The post identified Joshua Morgan...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy