Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
wchstv.com
Suspect in Putnam County cited, faces $10,000 fine because of deer's antler size
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a suspect who shot an 8-point buck in Putnam County at dark was cited and faces a $10,000 fine because of the size of the deer’s antlers. Officers investigated a complaint recently in the Bills Creek area...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of choking, threatening to kill woman who has had several strokes
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man faces multiple charges in Mingo County after he was accused of choking and threatening to kill a woman who has had several strokes and throwing her walker into the road. Willie Wayne McCoy, 44, of Meador was arrested following...
Metro News
Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth
HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social...
West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged with attempted murder in Raleigh County stabbing
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged with attempted murder in a stabbing earlier this week in Raleigh County, deputies said. Angela Hubbard, 39, is accused of stabbing David Hubbard multiple times Tuesday at a home along Canterbury Drive in Beckley, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
More revealed to be involved in Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced on November 17, 2022, two more people have been revealed as part of the Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring. Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
Ohio man arrested in West Virginia for allegedly looking in windows, indecency
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a person peeping in windows. According to the Huntington Police Department, Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Huntington. Police […]
Man shot in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities indicate that a man was shot in the Lower Sandlick Road area of Raleigh County on Thursday. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a residence in the Lower Sandlick Road area to investigate reports of a shooting having taken place.
WVNT-TV
Man who drove into West Virginia Dairy Queen indicted for attempted murder
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of driving into a Scott Depot Dairy Queen was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. 41-year-old Casey Oxley was indicted for attempted murder, destruction of property, assault on emergency service personnel, and assault of a healthcare worker. According to a criminal complaint,...
Police respond to shooting in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene […]
wchstv.com
Raleigh County shooting incident leads to arrest, victim hospitalized
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting incident in Raleigh County that left a victim hospitalized has resulted in an arrest. Jordan Morgan is being charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, according to a social media post from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The post identified Joshua Morgan...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Crash involving school bus closes Charleston roadway Monday morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Part of a roadway in Charleston was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The crash, which involved a school bus and car, was reported just before 8 a.m. along Washington Street East near Elizabeth Street. Dispatchers...
wchstv.com
Person of interest sought in Huntington fire investigation, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a fire. Police said in a Facebook post Friday that the fire happened in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue. Photos that accompany...
Comments / 0