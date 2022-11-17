Murray State Upsets No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79

The Texas A&M Aggies basketball team suffered an inexplicable loss to Murray State on Thursday afternoon.

After a solid start to the season, the Texas A&M Aggies had ascended into the top 25 rankings, and seemed poised for a breakout season under head coach Buzz Williams .

And then Thursday happened.

Favored by 12.5 points heading into their matchup with Murray State in College Station, the Aggies suffered an inexplicable loss to the Racers, falling 88-79, and dropping to 2-1 on the season.

Without a doubt, the story of the game for Texas A&M was the lack of offensive firepower, with the Aggies hitting just 38 percent of their shots from the field, including just 6 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Racers shot the lights out, hitting 50 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three, and 28 of their 36 free throws.

The Aggies did have four players finish in double figures, with Tyrece Radford's 19 points leading the way. However, big performances from JaCobi Wood (23), Kenny White (18), and Jamari Smith (17) were enough to make the difference for the Racers.

Following the loss, the Aggies will now head north for a difficult matchup with DePaul (3-0) in Chicago on Wednesday night.

