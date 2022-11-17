RICHMOND, Ind. — Northeastern girls basketball fans know what Addisen Mastriano can do. They know what Ava Mikesell can do. They know what Juztice Slick can do. After last week, it’s time to add freshman Ady Kircher to the Knights’ list of serious weapons. 'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start ...

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO