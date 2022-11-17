Read full article on original website
Related
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
U.S. officials hope Netanyahu ally Dermer gets senior post in Israeli government
Biden administration officials say they hope Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to Washington and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close confidant, will be appointed to a senior post in the new Israeli government. Why it matters: The Obama administration had a difficult history with Dermer, but Biden officials...
Biden's soft landing
The Biden administration's latest economic messaging seems designed to talk itself — and the public — into a soft landing, not a crash or dramatic rebound. The big picture: The White House has found a catchy, consistent message that lowers expectations — whether or not the U.S. technically slips into a recession.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
brytfmonline.com
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
These are the 5 oldest U.S. presidents to hold office
President Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the oldest sitting U.S. president. The big picture: If Biden runs for a second term, many believe his age would be a liability. Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 if he wins and 86 at the end of a second term.
Israeli intel chief: Iran could soon "toy" with enriching uranium at 90% level
Iran could soon “toy” with enriching uranium to the level of 90%, which can be used to build a nuclear weapon, the head of the Israeli military intelligence General Aharon Haliva said Monday. Why it matters: Such a move by Iran will be unprecedented, but Haliva said Tehran...
Kim Jong-Un reveals daughter during a ballistic missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his daughter to the world this week as he watched the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: This is the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter and shines a light on the...
McCarthy says he'll remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed during an appearance on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures” to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker of the House. Why it matters: While not yet confirmed, McCarthy is aiming to become the next...
Pence: FBI search at Mar-a-Lago "sent the wrong message"
Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC's Meet the Press that "no one is above the law" when asked about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot. Driving the news: "But I would hope the Justice Department would give careful consideration before they take any additional steps in this matter," Pence said during the interview airing Sunday.
At least 162 killed in earthquake on Indonesia's Java island
At least 162 people were killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, AP reported Monday citing West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Driving the news: Kamil added that more than 13,000 people have been displaced by the earthquake, the BBC reported. “The majority of...
IAEA reports "powerful explosions" near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine reported more than a dozen "powerful explosions" were heard near the nuclear plant Saturday night and Sunday morning, Rafael Grossi, IAEA's director general, said Sunday. Why it matters: The explosions near the plant, which is...
China reports first COVID-19 death in around 6 months
China reported its first official death from COVID-19 in around six months on Sunday after an 87-year-old Beijing man died on Saturday, according to AP. Why it matters: New coronavirus restrictions have been imposed on Beijing and other parts of the country in response to a recent spike in cases, particularly in Beijing's Chaoyang district.
4. The challenges of Latinos aging in the U.S.
Older Latinos — especially those who are noncitizens or live in poverty — are often kept from the health care resources advertised to help Americans age comfortably, researchers and advocates told Axios. That's partly because of financial and language barriers, and because they're so much more likely to...
1. Boomers' caregiving crisis
Aging baby boomers in the U.S. are living longer and have better financial safety nets than previous generations. They're also more likely to be divorced, live far away from their children and be living with debt and a chronic condition. Why it matters: The U.S. is not well-equipped to handle...
COP27 summit yields historic deal on climate damage fund
A chaotic UN climate summit in Egypt has produced a groundbreaking agreement for wealthy industrial countries to compensate poor nations for the ravages of climate change, but the talks failed to strengthen commitments to curb the use of fossil fuels. Why it matters: It's the first formal deal to create...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0