ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys

Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team

The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan has harsh words for QB Zach Wilson

Wilson's comments apparently irked the defensive side of the locker room. Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson also exclaimed his deep frustration with how New York's offense has been performing. Ryan, the Jets coach from from 2009 to 2014, said that Wilson's play is a big reason why an otherwise talented...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Hilariously Claps Back At Former Teammate Antonio Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to smile after a close game. Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the last being a 35-yard connection with Davante Adams to give the Raiders a 22-16 overtime victory over their division rival Denver Broncos. The connection between Carr and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy