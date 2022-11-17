Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown against the Giants at home on Thanksgiving.
NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for... The post NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys appeared first on Outsider.
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools
Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys
Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Texans in Week 11
The Washington Commanders [5-5] are coming off a statement win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team and celebrated accordingly. That celebration even got the Commanders into some minor trouble. How do the Commanders follow up on that performance?. Sunday’s game is...
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 1 other NFC team
Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that...
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Former Jets HC Rex Ryan has harsh words for QB Zach Wilson
Wilson's comments apparently irked the defensive side of the locker room. Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson also exclaimed his deep frustration with how New York's offense has been performing. Ryan, the Jets coach from from 2009 to 2014, said that Wilson's play is a big reason why an otherwise talented...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch live for free (11/20/22)
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial) In their last game...
KARE
How the Minnesota Vikings Move Forward After Dallas Cowboys Drubbing | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings got steamrolled by the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 on Sunday. Ron Johnson breaks down why it happened, what comes next and why the Vikings can survive.
Derek Carr Hilariously Claps Back At Former Teammate Antonio Brown
The Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to smile after a close game. Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the last being a 35-yard connection with Davante Adams to give the Raiders a 22-16 overtime victory over their division rival Denver Broncos. The connection between Carr and...
New professional soccer team coming to Cleveland, part of MLS NEXT Pro league
On Monday, the day the World Cup kicked off, the Cleveland Soccer Group announced that a new professional soccer league is headed to Cleveland.
