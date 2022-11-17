Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Second Liners host annual Thanksgiving dinner
Every year, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for the East Biloxi unit of the Boys and Girls Club. The Second Liners gave the money to sponsor the meal and they had it catered by Ms. Audrey’s. Turkey, dressing, and of course the child favorite...
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
wxxv25.com
Feed the Needy needs volunteers to help deliver
Feed the Needy is gearing up to deliver 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving Day — and they could use your help. Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are spearheading the effort — taking donations and signing up people to receive the meals that are boxed up and delivered Thanksgiving morning.
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
ourmshome.com
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival Returns With New Addition
Train rides, dancing trees, visits with Santa, warming stations with s’mores and…a holiday octopus?. Yes, a 16×16 foot octopus complete with a Santa hat and thousands of LED lights will dazzle its way into the hearts of those attending the 2022 Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival held annually at Jones Park.
wxxv25.com
The Distinguished Gentlemen Society give back to the community
The Distinguished Gentlemen Society at North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School did their part of help out the less fortunate during the holiday season. The Distinguished Gentlemen Society is a school club that tries to teach young men how to be the best version of themselves through service. The original...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 7 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 28th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post Sunday on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
wxxv25.com
Project underway to expand development in D’Iberville
A major roadway has been undergoing construction to help expand development in D’Iberville. The project is the third of five phases that’s being made to tie in Popps Ferry Road from D’Iberville Boulevard — widening the road all the way to Biloxi city limits. The master...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
wxxv25.com
11/18 – Jeff’s “Rain Tomorrow” Friday Night Forecast
Temperatures have tumbled since sunset. 30s are being reported across the majority of our sites, with the exception of Gulfport and Biloxi. Clouds will be on the increase overnight with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Temperatures will level off around midnight with the increasing clouds. A cold front will pass...
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 11/18/22
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On Friday, St....
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula native wins William Faulkner Literary award
NEW ALBANY, Mississippi -- The William Faulkner Literary Committee has selected Pascagoula native Martin Hegwood as the 2022 winner of the Novel Category for his manuscript titled Memphis. Hegwood’s selection was announced at the 25th annual William Faulkner Literary Luncheon, an event held each September in New Albany, where Faulkner...
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
wxxv25.com
Red Rebelette signs with Baptist State
The Harrison Central Softball program concluding it’s fall signing period with its third of three ceremonies this month. Rounding out the bunch is senior standout Jayla Ladner who’s letting the ink dry with Bishop State Community College in Mobile. Ladner can play both corner infield spots but lives...
WDAM-TV
Long-time Perry County education leader passes away
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who helped shape the Perry County School District over six decades has passed away. A Facebook post on the Perry County School District website by Superintendent Titus M. Hines initially announced the passing of Glennwood Mathis. Mathis died Tuesday. He was 88. “We...
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
