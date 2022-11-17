ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

The Associated Press

Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Shutting Down ‘All Bridges’ In National Park for Repairs: Report

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) just announced bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park to take place over the next 10 months. In their Tuesday media release, GRSM officials detail the cause of the widespread shutdowns: a construction contract awarded by the Federal Highway Administration. The $1.3 million contract, awarded to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, will allow the national park to conduct “routine bridge repairs” at 19 locations across the park through August 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOX

MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

