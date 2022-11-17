Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) just announced bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park to take place over the next 10 months. In their Tuesday media release, GRSM officials detail the cause of the widespread shutdowns: a construction contract awarded by the Federal Highway Administration. The $1.3 million contract, awarded to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, will allow the national park to conduct “routine bridge repairs” at 19 locations across the park through August 2023.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO