Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
How long will it be before historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi is replaced?
The West Pearl River bridge has been closed for months and is a lifeline for Coast drivers when I-10 traffic at the state line is backed up. The bridge will be reopen – eventually.
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Great Smoky Mountains Shutting Down ‘All Bridges’ In National Park for Repairs: Report
Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) just announced bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park to take place over the next 10 months. In their Tuesday media release, GRSM officials detail the cause of the widespread shutdowns: a construction contract awarded by the Federal Highway Administration. The $1.3 million contract, awarded to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, will allow the national park to conduct “routine bridge repairs” at 19 locations across the park through August 2023.
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
A $37M fix ends flash flooding on DeSoto County road
The floods carried debris that would block the road, and closures separated schools from their district emergency services.
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
Man faces malicious mischief charge after series of fires in Mississippi, including 2 at historically African American churches
A man was arrested in connection with a series of arsons, including fires at two historically African American churches, early Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi, authorities said.
WLOX
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference. MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife...
George County School Board extends superintendent Whitney’s contract
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17. Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the […]
