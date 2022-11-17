ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations

By Kevin Freeman, Jordan Unger
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFGL7_0jExXM8C00

***The video above is from a previous report***

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter’s terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced to four to six years in prison and was ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution to theft victims. She pleaded guilty to child endangering and theft.

Authorities say the mother faked the girl’s illness and even led her to believe she didn’t have much longer to live.

Ohio GOP aims to changing voting laws

She raised money by playing on the sympathy of friends, residents and even local college sports teams, investigators say.

“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition,” Abbuhl told FOX 8 during an interview in Canton in February of 2021.

At the time, Abbuhl said her daughter’s dream of becoming a college and professional softball player would never become a reality because she was dying from a terminal medical condition.

“So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” she said during the interview.

Abbuhl garnered sympathy and donations, claiming her daughter’s central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting down.

However, according to court documents filed by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services in May 2021, the agency received information that the mother had been using the unsupported medical diagnosis, “to obtain trips, housing, and other expenses over the last several years.”

“After a thorough review of the girl’s medical records… The medical professional indicates there is no evidence to support mother’s claim that (the girl) is terminally ill,” court documents said.

The complaint continued by saying the girl had been, “engaged in counseling for the past three years to learn how to “process her own death.’”

Earlier that year, the Malone University softball team learned about the girl’s alleged condition and shared her story across the country. They invited her to throw out the first pitch at a scrimmage against Walsh University.

Sheriff’s budget increase impacts inmates and employees

A GoFundMe page for the girl raised more than $4,000.

At the time, the girl was taken from the mother and was placed in temporary custody by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Service.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” said Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle L. Stone on Thursday. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 15

Stacy Buchanan
3d ago

I'm one of the former friends of this woman she took advantage of. Even before she had her daughter and lived with me and my daughter she faked having cancer. Thankfully the daughter now is happy and healthy with her father.

Reply(4)
12
Guest
3d ago

Wow, she’s got some serious mental issues going on. Hope her daughter is doing well and she gets the help she needs in prison-unfortunately.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Minerva man will spend the next eight years in prison, convicted in the August traffic death of a Louisville man. Justin Keister was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for his guilty plea to an ‘aggravated vehicular homicide’ charge, entered earlier this month.
LOUISVILLE, OH
WECT

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
PARMA, OH
WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy