Homestead, FL

WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy airlifted after shootout in Homestead neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in broad daylight between people in two cars in a Homestead neighborhood sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, police said. According to Homestead Police, the incident took place near the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around noon, Saturday. Area residents...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

MDFR rescues 7 divers stranded in the ocean off Government Cut

MIAMI – Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced to save missing divers off Government Cut. Officials say they heard the distress call and used the coordinates given to search the area. The seven divers were located about 6 miles offshore. They were then brought onboard the fire boat and taken to land. No one was hurt.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding continues in parts of Miami-Dade after record-breaking rainfall

MIAMI (WSVN) - Torrential rain and flooding left parts of South Florida underwater after record-breaking levels of downpours on Sunday. The following morning’s rainfall did not let up, as water piled up on the streets once again after crews cleared the roads of the floods. Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, near...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for man caught on video trying to abduct woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Aventura Police warn about ‘Christmas Bazaar’ vendor scam

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police in Aventura are warning people about a Christmas scam as the holiday season gets underway. A flyer posted to social media outlets asks vendors to book a spot in a family fun day event called “Christmas Bazaar,” supposedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.
AVENTURA, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL

