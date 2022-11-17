Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy airlifted after shootout in Homestead neighborhood
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in broad daylight between people in two cars in a Homestead neighborhood sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, police said. According to Homestead Police, the incident took place near the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around noon, Saturday. Area residents...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
MDFR rescues 7 divers stranded in the ocean off Government Cut
MIAMI – Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced to save missing divers off Government Cut. Officials say they heard the distress call and used the coordinates given to search the area. The seven divers were located about 6 miles offshore. They were then brought onboard the fire boat and taken to land. No one was hurt.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Bird Road in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Southwest Miami-Dade and kept on going. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to scene of the crash along the 9800 block of Bird Road, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Flooding continues in parts of Miami-Dade after record-breaking rainfall
MIAMI (WSVN) - Torrential rain and flooding left parts of South Florida underwater after record-breaking levels of downpours on Sunday. The following morning’s rainfall did not let up, as water piled up on the streets once again after crews cleared the roads of the floods. Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, near...
WSVN-TV
Police search for man caught on video trying to abduct woman in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt,...
WSVN-TV
DeMarco Real Estate Group gives back to community with Thanksgiving food giveaway
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays. The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits. Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50...
WSVN-TV
South Florida man uses his passion for rollerskating to help troubled youth avoid bad choices
(WSVN) - A South Florida group is helping troubled teens, and they’re literally on a roll. Karen Hensel introduces us to the man behind Paradise Skating in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. It’s time to lace up those skates. CJ Morrison: “It’s just different styles, the culture.”
WSVN-TV
Aventura Police warn about ‘Christmas Bazaar’ vendor scam
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police in Aventura are warning people about a Christmas scam as the holiday season gets underway. A flyer posted to social media outlets asks vendors to book a spot in a family fun day event called “Christmas Bazaar,” supposedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
