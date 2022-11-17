ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It all depends on the weather…. And if the sun causes some outcome then what happens here on earth is getting blown out of proportion!!! Best guess is we will get what we get… NOAA has been calling for more active hurricane season for the past 5 years it hasn’t amounted to much

WSLS

Like turkeys, we thaw out each afternoon leading up to Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning is starting out as one of the coldest in months. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s early on. This also means the air is bone-dry, meaning we should avoid long and hot showers. Make sure to pack the lotion or lip balm. If you haven’t already, you’re probably going to shock people and things.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: A Cold Morning and then Mild Week

Tonight will be calm, clear, and cold with Monday morning lows in the upper teens. Monday afternoon highs in the low 50s begin a warming trend. Monday will be clear with sunrise at 7:06 and sunset at 5:06. Tuesday will start at 28 and warm into the mid-50s. Wednesday’s low...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Cold got you down? Cheer up! Warmer air moves in this week

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!. Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – West Virginia hunting season starts on Monday, and temperatures look to be warming up a bit for the near future. The season started last week in Kentucky, and Ohio residents will have to wait until next week. Bucky is back and telling you that it will be quite the cold morning, and you […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

