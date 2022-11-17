ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!. Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!

