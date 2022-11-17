ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Calera officer injured during police chase

CALERA, Ala. — A Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting another agency. The officer's injury is not life threatening but will require surgery. Hyche said the...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Former Birmingham police detective guilty of capital murder in woman’s ‘love triangle’ death

A jury took less than an hour to find a former Birmingham police detective guilty in the “love triangle” shooting death of a woman she found with her common law husband. Alfreda Fluker, 42, was convicted of capital murder in the 2020 Germania Park slaying of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller, and attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and common-law husband.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found under debris in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son

A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy