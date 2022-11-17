Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in train crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
wvtm13.com
Calera officer injured during police chase
CALERA, Ala. — A Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting another agency. The officer's injury is not life threatening but will require surgery. Hyche said the...
27-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot during argument with family member
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during a family argument in a Birmingham apartment. Birmingham police identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson. He was 27. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block...
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama law enforcement agencies faced with recruiting challenges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Local law enforcement leaders are faced with many challenges in their effort to protect and serve these days. At the top of the list, a shortage of officers. There's no sugarcoating it when it comes to being a police officer. It's a tough, dangerous job and...
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
2 brothers both fatally shot in 9 months: ‘Birmingham is plagued by a dark cloud’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Former Birmingham police detective guilty of capital murder in woman’s ‘love triangle’ death
A jury took less than an hour to find a former Birmingham police detective guilty in the “love triangle” shooting death of a woman she found with her common law husband. Alfreda Fluker, 42, was convicted of capital murder in the 2020 Germania Park slaying of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller, and attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and common-law husband.
wbrc.com
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son
A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
Comments / 2