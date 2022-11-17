ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Jerry Jones on reports of Odell Beckham Jr. visit with the Cowboys: 'That's my understanding too'

DALLAS — Another day, another Dallas Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. rumor. But this time, it may be more than just a rumor. Free agent Beckham Jr., who is looking to make his comeback after an ACL injury in last season's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning to visit with the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle

While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings Live on 11/20

On Sunday, November 20 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 20...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy