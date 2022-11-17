Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
WFAA
Jerry Jones on reports of Odell Beckham Jr. visit with the Cowboys: 'That's my understanding too'
DALLAS — Another day, another Dallas Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. rumor. But this time, it may be more than just a rumor. Free agent Beckham Jr., who is looking to make his comeback after an ACL injury in last season's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning to visit with the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!'
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson isn't holding back his prediction for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to Cowboys
Hockenson's drop, Za'Darius' whiff and the worst home loss since 1980.
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Stunning video shows Buffalo Bills stadium buried in snow — as fans work to clear players' driveways so they can make it out after NFL moves game
The Buffalo Bills took to social media to show fans exactly why Sunday's game had to be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Micah Parsons recruits Odell Beckham Jr after big Cowboys win
Micah Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys looked great on Sunday, and the star linebacker is hoping to make his team look even better. The Cowboys beat Minnesota 40-3 in what was supposed to be a close game between top NFC teams. Instead, CBS ended up pulling the plug on the game early.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Dallas leads the series 18-15 in games dating back to 1961. The Cowboys garnered that lead by winning four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. Funnily enough, the Vikings faced the same scenario with the Bills last week.
WFAA
Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving: We broke down their record by halftime performer music genre
DALLAS — The Jonas Brothers will headline the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants, becoming the first repeat performer in the game's history. The musical trio first performed at the Cowboys halftime show in 2008, the final season of Texas Stadium in...
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings Live on 11/20
On Sunday, November 20 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 20...
Vikings and Cowboys are two teams looking in the mirror
Both teams have put themselves in contention for the NFC with star power -- and both have set the bar very high for this season
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0