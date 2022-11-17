Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Examiner
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
State auditor: Spokane homeless fixes should be more data-driven
(The Center Square) – A recent performance audit conducted by the Office of the Washington State Auditor found that the city of Spokane in the eastern part of the state was among local government lacking data-driven solutions in addressing homelessness. The audit, carried out over a five-year period between...
spokanepublicradio.org
State audit gives thumbs-up to Spokane County election accuracy
A required audit of Spokane County ballot tabulation ended successfully this week, with no major problems identified. The audit was carried out by election workers and supervised by Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton and nine volunteer observers from both political parties watched the three-hour audit.
Spokane County Sheriff fined $300 for violating state election laws
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to appeal a ruling by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission this week that he had violated state laws prohibiting the use of a public office for indirect lobbying and electioneering. Knezovich was fined $300 for a YouTube presentation in...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA audit: Governments lack data-driven approach in homelessness response
To make progress on reducing homelessness, local governments need to rely more on data to make decisions and do a better job of monitoring — and correcting — the nonprofits and organizations they contract with, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County passes 2022 election audit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
inlander.com
The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium
As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich fined for campaign, lobbying law violations
The agency that enforces Washington’s campaign finance laws has found Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich participated in unlawful campaigning and lobbying. The violations stem from a video posted to the sheriff’s office YouTube channel which Knezovich criticized a county commission candidate and recently passed police reform laws. In...
spokanepublicradio.org
Schmidt, Christian to be new faces representing Spokane Valley in Olympia
Washington’s recent election won’t become official until November 28, but the results in most races have already been determined. What we know is that one, and likely two, new people will represent Spokane Valley in Olympia next year, Suzanne Schmidt and Leonard Christian. Schmidt’s place in the state...
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
Salvation Army Spokane to give out free Thanksgiving Day meals
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will be giving out meals to the community for free on Thanksgiving Day. Those who don’t have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal are welcomed to spend part of the holiday with The Salvation Army. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can get the free...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
nwpb.org
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Spokane?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Hayden resident fighting against multiple sclerosis traveling to Mexico to get treatment
HAYDEN, Idaho — For 23 years, Bates, 53, of Hayden, has lived with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. Robin Bates in some ways is fighting to buy his future, and he’s just over halfway...
FOX 28 Spokane
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Comments / 7