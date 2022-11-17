ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Washington Examiner

Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard

(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State audit gives thumbs-up to Spokane County election accuracy

A required audit of Spokane County ballot tabulation ended successfully this week, with no major problems identified. The audit was carried out by election workers and supervised by Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton and nine volunteer observers from both political parties watched the three-hour audit.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County passes 2022 election audit

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich fined for campaign, lobbying law violations

The agency that enforces Washington’s campaign finance laws has found Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich participated in unlawful campaigning and lobbying. The violations stem from a video posted to the sheriff’s office YouTube channel which Knezovich criticized a county commission candidate and recently passed police reform laws. In...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA

