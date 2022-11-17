Read full article on original website
Roger Wood and Elissa Margolin Talk Easing N.H.’s Affordable Housing Shortage
The state of New Hampshire has accepted a $50 million federal grant to build affordable housing. How much of the current housing shortage that will ease is an ongoing question, one that podcast producer Roger Wood asked Elissa Margolin, the executive director of the nonprofit New Hampshire Housing Action NH.
Senate Democrats Voice Support of Rep. DiLorenzo Following Racist Threats
CONCORD – This past October, Representative Charlotte DiLorenzo (D-Newmarket) received an email from a known white supremacist containing racist and threatening language. The Senate Democratic Caucus issued the following statement in response:. “Racism, bigotry, and intimidation tactics have no place in New Hampshire. We stand in solidarity with our...
Recount Cliffhanger Day 3: Tie for Rochester House Seat May Impact Balance of Power
CONCORD – A recount for a House seat in Rochester has ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker darkening the ever-murky waters of which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the next two years. Walker beat Grassie by one...
Slight Decline in Student Enrollment Continues
CONCORD, NH (Nov. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education on Tuesday released its statewide student enrollment numbers for the fall of 2022. According to the new data, there are now 161,755 students enrolled in New Hampshire’s public schools (including public academies and Joint Maintenance Agreements), compared to 163,600 in 2021-2022 and 163,288 in 2020-2021. Pre-pandemic, student enrollment was at 171,866 during the 2019-2020 school year.
NH’s Criminal Defamation Law Found Constitutional After Exeter Man’s Appeal
The Exeter man who was charged with criminal defamation for criticizing a police officer online later argued the law is unconstitutional, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that false statements do not fall under the First Amendment. Robert Frese was charged with criminal defamation after he placed an...
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
Making Your Voice Heard – The NH Network: Environment, Energy, Climate
Pat Martin campaigned hard for local NH state representatives who were committed to local action on climate change, but found her candidates on the losing side in those elections. Rather than waiting for the next election, and the uncertain promise that they held Pat has chosen a third path, she has opened up communication with her newly elected representatives with a letter that provides a model we all could use now, to build the relationships needed for change now.
Steve Shurtleff running for Speaker of the New Hampshire House
Concord, NH — Joined by more than 60 Democratic lawmakers, longtime Penacook Representative and former Speaker of the New Hampshire House Steve Shurtleff has announced his bid to regain the Speaker’s podium for the 2022-2024 session. The vote to nominate a Speaker will take place at the Democratic Caucus meeting on November 17, 2022.
Status Quo for NH’s Political Landscape but Dems Pick Up Some State House Seats
CONCORD – Voters here essentially kept things the same returning their governor, congressional delegation, and the exact same Executive Council for another term in office. The voters jumped around between support for Republicans and Democrats but seemed to reject the hard-right candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Democrats Pick Up Seats Despite Republican Gerrymandering
CONCORD – Democrats picked up about 19 more seats in the House of Representatives, despite what they called Republican efforts to gerrymander them out of offices across the state for the next decade. Tuesday’s elections brought out some pluses, and they identified some priorities going. Ray Buckley, chair...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
NH Voting Appears Heavy; Ballot Counting Devices To Be Audited in Four Communities
ASHLAND – Secretary of State David Scanlan’s predictions for a record voter turnout in a midterm election seemed to be on target as voters and poll workers across the state reported big early morning crowds Tuesday punctuated by a busy lunch hour. Polls were expected to be open...
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself
CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Sununu, Hassan, Pappas, Kuster Win Top NH Races
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was re-elected Tuesday to a fourth term defeating Democrat Dr. Tom Sherman 57 percent to 41.8 percent with 73 percent of the votes counted. Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc 54.1 percent to Bolduc’s 43.9 percent with 75 percent of votes counted.
NH House Control Hangs in the Balance After Tuesday’s Election
CONCORD — “Tired of Waiting” should be the theme song for political leaders in New Hampshire and in Washington D.C. as control of both Houses is up for grabs the day after the general election. The New Hampshire House which is close to if not even and...
New Hampshire Has a Problem
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Eighty-four years ago, the threat of Nazism became reality, as murder and destruction spread across Germany. Over a 48-hour period,...
Want to Double Your Donation to InDepthNH.org? Here’s How
Nancy West here, founder of the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, publisher of InDepthNH.org. I know you get a lot of emails asking for your year-end contribution, and I’m sure there are many worthy organizations that could use your help. But I wanted to take this opportunity to share why we’re different, and why we need your support now more than ever. We are midway through our NH Sustainable News Summit Project and need to raise enough this year to build the business component of this nonprofit so we can eventually pay our own way.
