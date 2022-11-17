Read full article on original website
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
atozsports.com
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
Augusta Free Press
Cincinnati Bengals shut down Pittsburgh Steelers in second half, post 37-30 win
After a highly productive first half of football, the Pittsburgh offense went into a shell after halftime, punting five times on its first six second-half drives on the way to a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to running back...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mike Pelaia has the Steelers beating the Bengals for this reason…
The return of T.J. Watt was extremely palpable in the Steelers’ 20-10 victory this past Sunday, Nov. 13, over the Saints. His presence enables the defense to play far better than it had without him and the Steelers are 2-0 in games he plays this year. Pittsburgh is 1-10 all-time without Watt. A very telling statistic.
NFC is suddenly wide open for Buccaneers to take advantage after bye
Now with the bye week in the rearview mirror for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC is suddenly ripe for the picking for the Buccaneers if they want it. Despite the slow start to the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, given the current state of the NFC, the Buccaneers are still in excellent shape believe it or not. At 5-5, a record being good enough for first place in the NFC South will raise some eyebrows, but this goes far deeper than that.
How the Bengals won their first AFC North game of the season vs. the Steelers: By the numbers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Whenever the Bengals and Steelers meet up, fans know a slugfest will ensue. That’s exactly what happened Sunday as the Bengals earned their first win against an AFC North team with a 37-30 victory on the road. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shined in his 17th consecutive...
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft
Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
Tee Higgins makes his voice heard in win over Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan spoke during the week about how Tee Higgins has improved at understanding and reading coverages. It was a prescient comment. Higgins had a quiet first quarter in a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday that came and went without a...
FOX Sports
Steelers offense hurt by second-half struggles in loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense found the production they needed for one half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the second half. Inconsistency and ineffectiveness plagued Pittsburgh and Joe Burrow and the Bengals rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for a 37-30 victory Sunday.
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Wants Solid Run Defense in 2022 to Continue Through Remaining Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awful time stopping opposing teams on the ground last year and finished dead last in the league in both total yards and yards per attempt. In 2022, Pittsburgh’s run defense got off to a rough start allowing an average of 142.7 yards a game through the first three weeks and they had many worried about a repeat of the season prior.
Miami Dolphins it’s time to get back to work, the playoffs await
The Miami Dolphins bye week is now officially over and it is time to get back into the building and start working on continuing the win streak on the way to the postseason. After two games on the road, the Dolphins are heading back to Miami to take on the Houston Texans in what could be the easiest game left on the schedule. By easy, I mean the one they should absolutely win.
How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
Bengals making massive change after struggles
Punter Kevin Huber has been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals since he was drafted by the team back in 2009 and set the franchise record for most career game appearances. But it looks like his time as the Bengals’ starting punter could be coming to a close after the veteran has had some struggles Read more... The post Bengals making massive change after struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
