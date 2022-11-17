San Francisco Opera created a memorable performance out of Verdi’s “La Traviata,” a work That once heard, will always im[act you deeply. Director Shawna Lucey, the recently appointed general director of Opera San José, and her team created a lovely production that detailed the changing seasons of nature and buttressed the changing love-relationship between Violetta and Alfredo. Each scene depicted shifting light, color, mood, to highlight the particular events occurring: the meeting between Alfredo and Violetta at the ball; the country home to which where Violetta and Alfredo have escaped for their love idyll; the ball at Flora’s place, red lit and garish, and where the multitude of friends danced and partied in a shimmer of mutli-colored costumes; the finale, in Violetta’s apartment where the sole action is the dying of the heroine, set in grey and blue shadow. The scenes move in time and yet the set remained steady. Lucey built the shifting passage of time on to emphasize the shifting events and feelings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO