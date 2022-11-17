Read full article on original website
LYRICO to Present ‘A Very Operatic Christmas’
LYRICO is set to present “A Very Operatic Christmas” this December. There will be a performance on Dec. 4, 2022, at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montréal, with an additional show scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Grand Théâtre du Québec. The group, which features...
Joélle Harvey, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Nikolay Borchev Headline Chamber Music Society’s ‘The Magic of Schubert’ Festival
(Credit: Arielle Doneson) The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center has announced its Winter Festival entitled “The Magic of Schubert.”. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up will be a concert entitled “Into Eternity” featuring baritone Nikolay Borchev. He will...
Wexford Festival Opera 2022 Review: Cinderella
The Young Singers From The Wexford Factory Bring Deutscher’s Fairy Tale Opera Alive. One of the attractions for the young singers participating in Wexford Festival Opera’s Factory program is the chance to perform on the main stage in an opera in front of a large audience. Last year, they starred in a very successful production of Bellini’s “I Capuleti e i Montecchi” which featured such artists as Jade Phoenix and Anna Brady, whose careers have since gone on to blossom.
Tan Dun to Lead London Philharmonic in his ‘Buddha Passion’
The London Philharmonic is set to perform Tan Dun’s “Buddha Passion” on Jan. 22, 2023 at the Southbank Centre. The composer himself will conduct the performance, which will feature soprano Sen Guo, mezzo-soprano Huiling Zhu, tenor Kang Wang, and bass-baritone Shenyang. There will also be two indigenous singers who will be announced at a later date. They will be joined by the London Philharmonic Choir and London Chinese Philharmonic Choir.
Anthony Roth Costanzo & Angel Blue to Headline The Knights’ ‘Everlasting Light’ Holiday Concert
The Knights are set to present “Everlasting Light,” a holiday concert featuring two of opera’s biggest stars. The showcase, scheduled for Dec. 14, 2022 at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, will be headlined by Angel Blue and Anthony Roth Costanzo. They will be joined by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus under Dianne Brekun Menaker. Eric Jacobsen conducts the performance.
Buxton International Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Buxton International Festival has announced its 2023 season. The opening operatic production will be Bellini’s “La Sonnambula” with Adrian Kelly conducting. Harry Fehr will direct the Bel Canto masterpiece. Performance Dates: July 8-22, 2023. The semi-seria opera Mozart’s “Il re pastore” will be presented at the...
Tenor Daniel McGrew to Debut at Merkin Hall This December
Tenor Daniel McGrew and pianist Sophia Zhou will present a recital at the Merkin Hall at Kaufmann Music Center in New York City on Dec. 8, 2022. The showcase will feature a performance of Brahms’ “Deutsche Volkslieder” WoO33, Debussy’s “Trois mélodies de Verlaine,” Christopher Berg’s “Songs to poems by Frank O’Hara,” Britten’s “The Holy Sonnets of John Donne,” songs by Harold Arlen, and the world premiere of “Pieces of You” by Nina Shekhar.
Katelyn Morton, Kirsten Kunkle, Mark Billy to Headline World Premiere of Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate‘s ‘Shell Shaker’
The Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra is set to world premiere “Shell Shaker,” a new opera by Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate on. Feb. 24, 2023 at Prat Hall in Massachusetts. The opera is based on the ancient legend of the Chickasaw people who received turtle shells as a traditional percussion instrument. The opera will be entirely in Chickasaw language and will star an all-Native cast including Katelyn Morton (Cherokee), Kirsten Kunkle (Muscogee), and Mark Billy (Choctaw).
San Francisco Opera 2022-23 Review: La Traviata
San Francisco Opera created a memorable performance out of Verdi’s “La Traviata,” a work That once heard, will always im[act you deeply. Director Shawna Lucey, the recently appointed general director of Opera San José, and her team created a lovely production that detailed the changing seasons of nature and buttressed the changing love-relationship between Violetta and Alfredo. Each scene depicted shifting light, color, mood, to highlight the particular events occurring: the meeting between Alfredo and Violetta at the ball; the country home to which where Violetta and Alfredo have escaped for their love idyll; the ball at Flora’s place, red lit and garish, and where the multitude of friends danced and partied in a shimmer of mutli-colored costumes; the finale, in Violetta’s apartment where the sole action is the dying of the heroine, set in grey and blue shadow. The scenes move in time and yet the set remained steady. Lucey built the shifting passage of time on to emphasize the shifting events and feelings.
San Francisco Opera Announces 11 Adler Fellows for 2023
The San Francisco Opera has announced the 2023 Adler Fellows. The participants include sopranos Mikayla Sager, Arianna Rodriguez, and Olivia Smith; mezzo-sopranos Gabrielle Beteag and Nikola Prinz; tenors Victor Cardamone, Edward Graves, and Moisés Salazar; and bass-baritone Jongwan Han. Of these artists, Beteag, Cardamone, Graves, and Sager are second-year fellows.
American Symphony Orchestra to Showcase Works by Ethel Smyth, Strauss in 2023
The American Symphony Orchestra is set to continue its 2022-23 season with two special performances at St. Bartholomew’s Church in New York City. First off, the orchestra will present “Organ + Orchestra,” a concert featuring Paul Brodignon and the Bard Festival Chorale. Leon Botstein conducts a program featuring Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 and Dame Ethel Smyth’s Mass in D.
Dave Brubeck’s ‘The Gates of Justice’ to Get Revival for 3-Day Festival
The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will present Dave Brubeck’s “The Gates of Justice” as part of a three-day festival entitled “MUSIC AND JUSTICE.”. The festival kicks off on Feb. 26 and runs through...
Seattle Symphony Announces Holiday Slate of Performances
The Seattle Symphony has announced its lineup of holiday concerts at Benaroya Hall. This year marks the first time since 2019 that the symphony will perform its full suite of programs in person. Among the events is the tradition of Handel’s “Messiah” featuring soprano Nicole Cabell, contralto Sara Couden, tenor Steven Soph, bass Damien Geter, and the Seattle Symphony Chorale under the baton of Sofi Jeannin.
Ivor Novello Composer Award Winners 2022 Announced
The Ivor Novello Composer Awards have announced the 2022 winners. For the purpose of this article, our focus will be solely on winners in operatic and vocal categories. Brett Dean took home the prize for Chamber Ensemble for his work “Madame Ma Bonne Soeur,” written for mezzo-soprano and string quartet. The work premiered in the UK at the Oxford Lieder 2021.
Q & A: Francesco Meli on ‘Uniti Per Verdi’ & the Importance of Italy’s Composer
(Credit: Victor Santiago) On Nov. 21, Francesco Meli will perform at the Uniti per Verdi concert, which he organized with Riccardo Frizza with the help of the Società del Quartetto. As one of the great Verdi tenors of his generation, Meli has been an advocate to save the Villa...
Glyndebourne Announces Holiday Programming for 2022
Glyndebourne has announced a series of holiday performances. First up will be performances of Mozart’s Requiem and arias by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The first part of the concert, which will spotlight Bologne and his opera “The Anonymous Lover,” will feature writer and director Simone Ibbett-Brown as she interweaves stories from the composer’s life.
New York Festival of Song Announces 2023 Edition of ‘Goyishe Christmas to You’
The New York Festival of Song will present “A Goyishe Christmas to You” on Dec. 14, 2022 at the Kaufman Music Center. The concert will feature music by such composers as Howard Levitsky, Frank Loesser, David Javerbaum, Jay Livingston, Johnny Marks, Joan Javits, Roy Zimmerman, Mel Tormé, David Friedman, and Irving Berlin. Among the works performed will be “White Christmas,” “Candle in My Window,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” and “My Simple Christmas Song.”
